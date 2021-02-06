Delhi Government Floats Tender For 100 EV Charging Stations

Each station will have five charging points, making it a total of 500 such points

It was on Thursday that Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, launched the ‘Switch Delhi' campaign which was to create an awareness of electric vehicles and in fact significantly pushing for the adoption of EVs in the national capital. A part of this also included, ramping up EV charging infrastructure. According to a report in PTI, the Delhi government has floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that it was one of the largest tenders in the country for setting up charging stations

The tender has been floated by Delhi Transco Limited according to Power Minister Satyendar Jain who also said that it was one of the largest tenders in the country for setting up charging stations. Each station will have five charging points, making it a total of 500 such points. The charging stations will be set up within a year.

The chief minister has also urged delivery chains, big companies, resident welfare associations, markets associations, malls and cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations at their premises. Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has planned extensive subsidies on purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waiving road tax and registration charges.

Over 6,000 vehicles have been purchased since the policy was announced in August 2020

More than 6,000 vehicles have been purchased since the policy was announced in August 2020 and hence the need for infrastructure is the need of the hour. According to the tender, there will be a mandate for minimum 20 per cent slow chargers and 10 per cent fast chargers at these charging stations to cater to all kinds of EVs. Majority of these sites will be at Metro stations and DTC bus depots, according to Jain.

