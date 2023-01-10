Delhi Implements Temporary Ban On Plying Of BS3 Petrol, BS4 Diesel Cars

The Delhi Transport Department has implemented a temporary ban on the plying of BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel light motor vehicles (4 wheelers) in the national capital. The department issued an order dated January 9 calling for the implementation of the restrictions on vehicles plying on the roads as Delhi’s Air Quality Index fell into the ‘Severe’ category calling for the implementation of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan

The temporary restrictions will remain in place till Thursday January 12 or till the date Stage 3 of the GRAP is lifted. The temporary ban on plying of vehicles will be lifted on Friday January 13. The order stated that vehicles not following the restrictions would be liable to be fined Rs 20,000. Emergency vehicles are exempted from the ruling.

Delhi’s air quality dropped into the Severe mark on the account of unfavorable meteorological conditions with calm winds and low temperatures in force. The National Capital and adjoining territories have in recent days witnessed severe low temperatures with long spells of dense fog affecting both train and flights in and out of the national capital. Delhi’s air quality.

With inputs from PTI