Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Datsun India is offering great deals on its entire product portfolio just before the festive season. Indian buyers can avail of benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonus, early booking benefits, corporate offers and more while purchasing a new Datsun car in October. Buyers can avail total benefits up to ₹ 47,500 on Datsun cars including Redi-Go, Go and Go Plus. These offers are valid for a limited period until stock lasts or till October 31, whichever is earlier. These special offers from Datsun are subject to vary at the dealership level.

The Datsun's Go Plus MPV is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 42,500

Datsun's seven-seater Go Plus MPV is listed on the official website with a maximum benefit of up to ₹ 42,500 which is subject to change post-October 15. The offer includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 and exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000. However, this exchange benefit can be availed only at the brand's NIC enabled dealership. There's also early booking benefit of ₹ 7,500 for the customers booking the car until 15th October.

The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 47,500 on the Go hatchback this month. Offers on Datsun Go comprises cash discount and exchange benefits of ₹ 20,000 each. The carmaker is also providing booking benefits of up to ₹ 7,500 for the customers booking the car before 15th October 2020.

The Datsun Redi-GO is offered with entry booking benefit of up to ₹ 7,500 valid till October 15, 2020

The Datsun rediGo entry-level hatchback is also up for sale with massive benefits. The company is providing total benefits of up to ₹ 34,500. These benefits comprise a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 7,000 and up to ₹ 15,000 respectively. There's also early booking benefit of up to ₹ 7,500 valid till mid of this month. Unlike Go and Go Plus, the company is offering a corporate discount of ₹ 7,000 for pillars of India and medical professionals.

