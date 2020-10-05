Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Discounts & Offers Up To ₹ 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Datsun India has announced exciting discounts and offers on its entire product portfolio for the month of October. This includes offers like cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and entry booking benefits.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Total benefits of up to Rs. 42,500 on the Datsun Go Plus
  • Corporate offer of up to Rs. 5,000 applicable to Datsun redi-Go only
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 on the Datsun Go hatchback

Datsun India is offering great deals on its entire product portfolio just before the festive season. Indian buyers can avail of benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonus, early booking benefits, corporate offers and more while purchasing a new Datsun car in October. Buyers can avail total benefits up to ₹ 47,500 on Datsun cars including Redi-Go, Go and Go Plus. These offers are valid for a limited period until stock lasts or till October 31, whichever is earlier. These special offers from Datsun are subject to vary at the dealership level.

Also Read: Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020​

vv2hspos

The Datsun's Go Plus MPV is available with discount benefits of up to ₹  42,500

Datsun's seven-seater Go Plus MPV is listed on the official website with a maximum benefit of up to ₹ 42,500 which is subject to change post-October 15. The offer includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 and exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000. However, this exchange benefit can be availed only at the brand's NIC enabled dealership. There's also early booking benefit of ₹ 7,500 for the customers booking the car until 15th October.

The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 47,500 on the Go hatchback this month. Offers on Datsun Go comprises cash discount and exchange benefits of ₹ 20,000 each. The carmaker is also providing booking benefits of up to ₹ 7,500 for the customers booking the car before 15th October 2020.

Also Read: Datsun redi-GO Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail​

gjt1l0ao

The Datsun Redi-GO is offered with entry booking benefit of up to ₹ 7,500 valid till October 15, 2020

0 Comments

The Datsun rediGo entry-level hatchback is also up for sale with massive benefits. The company is providing total benefits of up to ₹ 34,500. These benefits comprise a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 7,000 and up to ₹ 15,000 respectively. There's also early booking benefit of up to ₹ 7,500 valid till mid of this month. Unlike Go and Go Plus, the company is offering a corporate discount of ₹ 7,000 for pillars of India and medical professionals.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito 

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito 
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report

Tesla To Buy German Battery Assembly Maker: Report
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

MG Hector Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture
Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar

Alieno Reveals The Cabin Of The Arcanum All-Electric Hypercar
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel

PM Modi Inaugurates The World's Longest Highway Tunnel, The Atal Tunnel
India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India

Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings

London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane

Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Variant Details Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Datsun Cars

Datsun Redi GO

Hatchback, 20.71 - 22 Kmpl
Datsun Redi GO
Price Starts
₹ 2.83 - 4.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,875 9% / 5 yrs

Datsun Go+

MUV, 19.83 Kmpl
Datsun Go+
Price Starts
₹ 4.2 - 6.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,718 9% / 5 yrs

Datsun Go

Hatchback, 19.02 - 19.59 Kmpl
Datsun Go
Price Starts
₹ 3.99 - 6.45 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,283 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM
2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R, Royal Enfield New Launches
04:14
2020 Datsun redi-GO Facelift, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R, Royal Enfield New Launches
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-May-20 08:17 PM
Datsun GO, GO+ BS6 Launched, Ducati eScooters, Mahindra eXUV300 Launch
03:20
Datsun GO, GO+ BS6 Launched, Ducati eScooters, Mahindra eXUV300 Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-May-20 08:05 PM
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
03:32
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-May-20 08:16 PM
Toll Collection Suspended, 2020 H-D Fat Boy Prices, Datsun Discontinued In Indonesia
02:23
Toll Collection Suspended, 2020 H-D Fat Boy Prices, Datsun Discontinued In Indonesia
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Mar-20 10:57 PM
Datsun redi-GO Gets 1 Star Crash Test Score
02:14
Datsun redi-GO Gets 1 Star Crash Test Score
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Oct-19 04:17 PM
Kia New Cars, Ratan Tata-Tork Motorcycles Datsun GO, GO+, MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
04:25
Kia New Cars, Ratan Tata-Tork Motorcycles Datsun GO, GO+, MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Oct-19 08:51 PM
Datsun Go, GO+ Price Hike, Benelli Leoncino, TVS Road Assistance Program
03:20
Datsun Go, GO+ Price Hike, Benelli Leoncino, TVS Road Assistance Program
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-19 06:35 PM
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Skoda Kodiaq Scout, Datsun Go, GO+
04:05
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Skoda Kodiaq Scout, Datsun Go, GO+
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-19 11:04 PM
Indian FTR 1200, Datsun Go CVT, Okinawa Praise Pro
22:33
Indian FTR 1200, Datsun Go CVT, Okinawa Praise Pro
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Sep-19 02:44 PM
Image of Dutsun Redi Go Left Side Facing View
Image of Dutsun Redi Go Left Side Facing View
Image of Dutsun Redi Go Right Side Facing View
Image of Dutsun Redi Go Right Side Facing View
Image of Dutsun Redi Go Led Signature Angular Tail Lamps
Image of Dutsun Redi Go Led Signature Angular Tail Lamps
Image of Dutsun Redi Go 14 Inch Wheel
Image of Dutsun Redi Go 14 Inch Wheel
Image of Go Led
Image of Go Led
Image of Go Back Side View
Image of Go Back Side View
Image of Go Front View
Image of Go Front View
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
Tata HBX Micro SUV With Tri-Arrow Grille Spotted Testing Again In India
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
London Transport Regulator Strips Ola's Operating Licence Over Public Safety Failings
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
Rolls-Royce Completes Test Of The World's Fastest All-Electric Plane
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities