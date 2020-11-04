Diwali 2020: Honda Offers Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh For Festive Season

The festival of lights is almost here, so are the discount offers on cars. Just like every other carmaker, Honda Cars India too have announced special discounts on its select cars to attract buyers this Diwali under 'The Great Honda Fest' scheme. The Japanese carmaker is offering benefits of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on its BS6-compliant cars. These Honda offers include cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty. Existing Honda customers can also avail benefits like loyalty bonus and exchange discount of ₹ 6,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks​

The cars listed with benefits include Amaze, new-gen City, new WR-V, Jazz and the Civic

The BS6 compliant Honda cars entitled to get festive discounts and offers include Amaze, Amaze special edition, WR-V, new City, Jazz and the Civic. It is worth noting that these benefits may vary by models or variants as they are location and grade-specific. All offers on BS6 Honda cars are valid till November 30, 2020, or till stocks last.

The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 47,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze. The petrol version gets a cash discount of up to ₹ 20,000 along with an exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. The carmaker is also offering extended warranty for 4th and 5th year worth ₹ 12,000. For the Amaze diesel version, the cash discount drops to ₹ 10,000 while other benefits like exchange offer and extended warranty remain the same.

Honda is also offering benefits on the recently launched Amaze Special edition model. The petrol and diesel variants (SMT and SCVT Editions) gets cash discount of up to ₹ 7,000 along with car exchange worth ₹ 15,000.

The Honda WR-V is also listed on the official website with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 including cash discount of up to ₹ 25,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. The petrol variants of the Jazz premium hatchback are up for sale with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 40,000. It comprises cash discount and car exchange of up to ₹ 25,000 and up to ₹ 15,000 respectively.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs​

The BS6-compliant Honda City is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 30,000

The new-generation City sedan is also available with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 under the car exchange scheme. Discount offered on the Honda Civic sedan comprise of ₹ 1 lakh cash discount across the grade. The diesel iteration of the sedan is listed with maximum cash discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.