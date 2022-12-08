Ducati Desert X India Launch Details Revealed

The Ducati Desert X adventure motorcycle will be launched in India on December 12, 2022. Ducati India has teased the upcoming model’s launch on its social media channels. The Desert X is powered by a 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine which develops 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a wide ratio set-up with shorter first and second gears that aid in crawling over rough terrain, while a taller sixth gear offers better touring ability.

Also Read: Ducati Desert X Adventure Bike Unveiled

The Desert X is a more off-road capable adventure bike than the Ducati Multistrada V2, although both models are based on the same 937 cc, L-twin engine.



The Desert X is a more off-road focussed ADV than the Multistrada V2, with which it shares its 937 cc L-twin engine. Suspension duties are handled by Kayaba with 46 mm forks at the front with 230 mm of travel. The rear gets a monoshock with 220 mm of travel. The seat height on the bike is a whopping 875 mm with 250 mm of ground clearance that does make it a tall order. Braking performance comes from Brembo with four-piston M50 calipers with dual discs at the front that uses an axial master cylinder.

Also Read: Ducati Ends 2021 With Highest Ever Annual Sales In Brand's History

The Desert X has a ground clearance of 250 mm, and comes with long-travel suspension from Kayaba.



The Ducati Desert X will get six riding modes, including Enduro and Rally modes. There's also cornering ABS that can be completely turned off in the two off-road specific riding modes. All controls can be accessed using the 5-inch TFT screen while the electronic aids on the motorcycle include the IMU-assisted traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter. Ducati claims a kerb weight of 223 kg on the DesertX.

The Ducati Desert X is expected to be priced at around Rs. 16-18 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India, when it's launched on December 12, 2022.



The Ducati Desert X is expected to be priced at between Rs. 16-18 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India, and will go head on against the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally. The bike runs on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, with tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, mounted on wire spoke wheels. Braking duties are handled by Brembo M50 calipers.