Ducati Experimenting With Synthetic Fuels

Before exploring full electric drivetrains, Ducati is looking for alternative fuel types for motorcycles.

Ducati may be exploring synthetic fuels, rather than going full electric expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Ducati may not be looking at electric power yet
  • Ducati will be looking to attract younger riders with smaller bikes
  • Synthetic fuel a possibility before looking at electric options

Ducati may be looking at alternative fuels, like synthetic fuels, ahead of exploring the possibility of electric powertrains for some of the Italian brand's motorcycles. According to a senior Ducati official, electric powertrains are not something Ducati will seek to explore, at least for now. Instead, the priority will be to look at alternative fuels which will also offer zero emissions, but will offer the same performance, range and weight that fans of Ducati bikes expect. And that alternative could well be synthetic fuels, according to Ducati's Vice President of Sales, Francesco Milicia.

Also Read: Ducati Reports Positive Cash Flow Despite Challenges From COVID-19

2805ing8

Ducati is usually identified with high-performance sportbikes like the Panigale V2

Speaking to British motorcycle publication MCN, Milicia discussed future plans for the Italian motorcycle brand. And it seems for now, electric power isn't Ducati's priority, particularly when it comes to a brand image like Ducati's which has performance, style and feel written all over it. The thought seems to be that any alternative fuel will struggle to compete with the performance and character of Ducati's internal combustion engines.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Review

rt65n4io

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is the litre-class super naked based on the Panigale V4

"We are part of a group that's going quickly towards electrification and it's a good opportunity for Ducati. Will we produce an electric Ducati soon? No. We think that for the kind of machine we produce now, an electric motorcycle cannot guarantee the pleasure, the range, the weight etc that Ducati riders expect," Milicia is quoted as having told MCN.

"We are also looking carefully at other solutions for zero or minimal emissions, such as synthetic fuel. Other brands in our group such as Porsche are looking at it and it's something we are looking at in the medium term."

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, Scrambler Desert Sled Launched

qe89dnlc

Ducati will be looking to attract younger riders with lower displacement engines, which will still have the same style, performance and sophistication the Ducati brand is known for

The immediate challenges are to meet competition from other brands who are priced lower than Ducati, even in the brand's strongest home market of Italy. And the other focus area will be to attract younger riders into the Ducati family, possibly introducing smaller displacement motorcycles, but with all the style, sophistication and performance Ducati motorcycles are known for.

(Source: MCN)

