Ducati Reports Positive Cash Flow Despite Challenges In 2020

Ducati reported 676 million Euro turnover, and 24 million Euros in operating profit.

Ducati reports healthy 2020 financial results despite COVID-19 challenges expand View Photos
Ducati reports healthy 2020 financial results despite COVID-19 challenges

Ducati has reported revenue of 676 million Euros for 2020, despite a challenging 2020, brought on by a complex global situation and a seven-week halt in production at the peak period of the season. In 2020, Ducati managed to deliver 48,042 motorcycles to customers, compared to 53,183 motorcycles in 2019, limiting the sales gap to -9.7 per cent. Ducati's revenue in 2019 was 716 milion Euros, while operating profit in 2020 was 24 million Euros, as against 52 million Euros in 2019. China demonstrated the maximum sales growth (26 per cent), while Italy remains the first market for Ducati, followed by USA.

bv010to8

Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati says investments in new products was completely untouched in 2020

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding, said, "2020 was indeed a challenging year but we are satisfied with our financial performance throughout. Thanks to rigorous discipline, we were able to reduce fixed costs thus limiting operating margin drop. At the same time, vastly reducing inventories had positive effects on cash flow, which is the best ever recorded to date. Investments in new products were fully untouched and this paved the way for a positive development of Ducati in the future. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the women and men of Ducati who, every day, with passion and dedication, contribute to the company's strength and success even in this very complex and tough year."

ehbgqob

Ducati focussed on reducing inventories in 2020 to improve cash flow during a challenging year

Oliver Stein, CFO Ducati Motor Holding, added, "Financial stability is extremely important for the company to support its technological development, product and process innovation programmes, along with Ducati Corse department activities. A solid financial foundation guaranteed us to maintain these important pillars also in these challenging times. We are glad that we were able to guide Ducati through such a complex situation in 2020 and we start the 2021 with a trusting attitude to recover clearly faster than originally anticipated."

6kep9kdc

Ducati announced a limited edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse in 2021

Over the past year Ducati, that counts 1,800 employees, was able to respond quickly to the evolving situation imposed by the pandemic in terms of working arrangements. Already from the beginning of March an internal task force was set up, bringing together inter-divisional skills to ensure method, sensitivity, constant and transparent communication with employees. Several initiatives were put in place to support workers and their families, such as maximum flexibility of working hours and help in finding home care services for children and the elderly through the company's Welfare platform.

dvjsksnk

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is essentially a blend of the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants

0 Comments

The Ducati sales network consists of 738 dealers in over 90 countries. Deliveries of the new range will begin in 2021, including the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse and the new Monster, the motorcycle that represents all the essence of Ducati in the lightest, most compact and essential form possible. While the new Multistrada V4, SuperSport 950 and Scrambler Nightshift are already available worldwide. In India, Ducati is expected to launch the Multistrada V4, and the Streetfighter V4.

