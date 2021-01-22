Ducati Annual Sales Drop 9.7 Per Cent

In a challenging year brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, Ducati has reported a 9.7 per cent decline in global sales for 2020, compared to 2019 sales. With Italy being the first nation outside China to be hit by the COVID-19 crisis, Ducati has been under pressure, even though the home market of Italy remains its largest globally. Overall, Ducati recorded sales of 48,042 units in 2020, down 9.7 per cent, compared to 2019 sales. The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 premium hypernaked contributed to sales of 5,490 units globally, while the Scrambler remains the bestselling model for the Italian brand.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali with the Superleggera V4 at Mugello

"2020 was a complex year in many ways and a whole new challenge for everyone in the world," Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, said.

"Inevitably, it ended in a different way than we would have liked, but Ducati was able to make the most of the recovery trend of the two-wheel market that began in June, achieving an excellent second half of the year with a result that was better than we had expected back in March.

"By redefining working methods and processes we managed to maintain the safety of our employees, to stay close to the fans and to consolidate the Ducati brand in the world by growing in some markets such as China.

"We also won the Constructors' World Title in MotoGP for the second time in our history."

The Ducati Scrambler family continues to be the bestselling models

China recorded 26 per cent growth for Ducati in 2020, and Germany also recorded gains, despite pressure from the COVID-19 crisis in both countries. Italy remains Ducati's strongest market with sales of over 7,000 units.

