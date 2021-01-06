New Cars and Bikes in India
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon, the Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, new Monster, SuperSport 950, and the Scrambler Nighshift will be launched.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:


Ducati India will launch as many as 12 motorcycles in 2021 expand View Photos
Ducati India will launch as many as 12 motorcycles in 2021

Highlights

  • New Ducati Monster, Ducati Multistrada V4 to make India debut
  • Scrambler 1100 Night Shift, SuperSport950, Hypermotard 950 RVE to debut
  • Ducati to resume Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) activities in 2021

Ducati India has announced that the Italian brand will introduce 12 new motorcycles in 2021, out of which there will be all-new models, as well as updated motorocycles which meet the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission requirements. For 2021, the Ducati India product range will be more complete with the introduction of new motorcycles across the Monster, Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the much-anticipated Streetfighter family. The first quarter of 2021 will begin with the launch of the BS6 Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the launch of all new motorcycles based on the revered V4 engine platform including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and MY2021 Panigale V4.

hq24hg18

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon range will be joined by the base Scrambler Icon Dark pictured above

"2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. However, if we unravel the year, it's commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for us at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter! We hope the current scenario with the pandemic stabilizes and as we resume normal life, we will be back to create state of the art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off Road Days, Dream Tours and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. As we head into 2021, we are thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, our dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

12cpuidg

The 2021 Ducati Monster retains its aggressive stance and now wears a more chiselled, lean and mean look

The latter half of the year will see the launch of the all-new Ducati Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE. The Scrambler Ducati range will also see the BS6 Scrambler Icon joined by other Scrambler models like Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, all new Night Shift and the popular Desert Sled. Ducati India will resume activities like DRE Dream Tour, Off Road Days, Track Days, Individual Racetrack Training Sessions and will also introduce DRE Safety in 2021.

Ducati Panigale V4

Sports, 14.5 Kmpl
Ducati Panigale V4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.53 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 67,700 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Monster 797

Cruiser, 18.86 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 797
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,480 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Monster 821

Sports, 13 - 18.51 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 821
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,241 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati SuperSport

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati SuperSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,703 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati 959 Panigale

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 48,442 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Scrambler

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,018 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati 1299 Panigale

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 51.82 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,70,882 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Diavel 1260

Sports, 18.5 Kmpl
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 17.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 58,368 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Panigale V2

Sports, 0 Kmpl
Ducati Panigale V2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,026 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati XDiavel

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati XDiavel
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.48 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,344 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Multistrada 1260

Sports, 19.2 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,729 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Off Road, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,745 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Monster 1200

Sports, 15 Kmpl
Ducati Monster 1200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 66,282 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Hyperstrada 939

Off Road, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 40,066 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Scrambler 1100

Sports, 19.2 Kmpl
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,406 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Multistrada 950

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,080 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Hypermotard 939

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 36,669 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Hypermotard 950

Sports, 9 Kmpl
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 39,538 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Sports, 24 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 17.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,324 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ducati Multistrada 1200

Off Road, 18 Kmpl
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.32 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,519 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Panigale Adjustable Footpegs Kit
Panigale Backview
Panigale Brake Lever Protection
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Side Profile
Ducati Monster 797 Plus Engine
2018 Ducati Monster 821
Led Headlight
Monster 821
1
2
4
Ducati Supersport Front Profile
Ducati Supersport Fornt Side
Ducati Supersport Front View
0000 Cafe Racer Black
0001 Urban Enduro Green
0006 Full Throttle Yellow Black
Front View
Handle Bar
Left Slant View
Diavel 1260 Led Headlight
Diavel 1260 Tank
Diavel 1260 Alloy Wheels
Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Logo
Ducati Panigale V2 Engine
Ducati Panigale V2 Exhaust
Xdiavel Handle
Xdiavel Seating
Xdiavel Top View
