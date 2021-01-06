Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021

Ducati India has announced that the Italian brand will introduce 12 new motorcycles in 2021, out of which there will be all-new models, as well as updated motorocycles which meet the latest Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission requirements. For 2021, the Ducati India product range will be more complete with the introduction of new motorcycles across the Monster, Scrambler, Multistrada, Panigale, Diavel, and the much-anticipated Streetfighter family. The first quarter of 2021 will begin with the launch of the BS6 Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the launch of all new motorcycles based on the revered V4 engine platform including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and MY2021 Panigale V4.

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon range will be joined by the base Scrambler Icon Dark pictured above

"2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. However, if we unravel the year, it's commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for us at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter! We hope the current scenario with the pandemic stabilizes and as we resume normal life, we will be back to create state of the art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off Road Days, Dream Tours and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. As we head into 2021, we are thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, our dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

The 2021 Ducati Monster retains its aggressive stance and now wears a more chiselled, lean and mean look

The latter half of the year will see the launch of the all-new Ducati Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE. The Scrambler Ducati range will also see the BS6 Scrambler Icon joined by other Scrambler models like Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, all new Night Shift and the popular Desert Sled. Ducati India will resume activities like DRE Dream Tour, Off Road Days, Track Days, Individual Racetrack Training Sessions and will also introduce DRE Safety in 2021.

