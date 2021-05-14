carandbike logo
Ducati Recalls Over 5,900 Motorcycles In USA Over Brake Hose Problem

Ducati North America has issued a recall for 5,909 motorcycles in USA over a potential rear brake hose issue where the hose is susceptible to excessive gas permeation, thereby decreasing the effectiveness of the rear brake.

Kingshuk Dutta
The rear brake hose of affected motorcycles can have excess air, thereby reducing braking efficiency expand View Photos
Highlights

  • 5,909 Ducati motorcycles have been recalled in USA
  • The affected motorcycles could have a problem in the rear brake hose
  • All affected motorcycles will be fixed by the company free of charge

Ducati North America has issued a recall for 5,909 motorcycles in USA over a potential rear brake hose issue. The rear brake hose in affected motorcycles can have excess air, which may decrease the effectiveness of the brake gradually over a period of time. The affected motorcycles are likely to have rear brake hoses with excessive gas permeation which can reduce the braking efficiency in the long run and increase stopping distances. Ducati North America said it will notify the dealers between May 17 and May 24, 2021 and Ducati owners of recalled motorcycles will be notified between June 17 and June 28, 2021. Ducati estimates that the number of motorcycles recalled is approximately 10 per cent of the total motorcycles sold since 2016. The details of the total number of units recalled are given below.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Range Launched In India

ducati monster 797 review

(The Ducati Monster 797 is a part of the recall as well)

Affected Models Number Of Units Recalled
2017-2020 Ducati Monster 797 1,371
2018-2020 Ducati Monster 821 925
2017-2020 Ducati SuperSport 1,783
2017-2020 Ducati Monster 1200 699
2017-2020 Ducati XDiavel 1,131

Also Read: Ducati Sales Grow 33 Per Cent In First Quarter Of 2021

Owners, who already noted the problem on their motorcycles and got it repaired, before the recall notification was issued, can apply to Ducati for reimbursement of expenses. The same will be considered in accordance with Ducati's general reimbursement plan. Also, customers will need to provide required documents for the same as well. The repairs in the affected motorcycles will of course be carried out free of cost.

