Ducati Recalls Over 5,900 Motorcycles In USA Over Brake Hose Problem

Ducati North America has issued a recall for 5,909 motorcycles in USA over a potential rear brake hose issue. The rear brake hose in affected motorcycles can have excess air, which may decrease the effectiveness of the brake gradually over a period of time. The affected motorcycles are likely to have rear brake hoses with excessive gas permeation which can reduce the braking efficiency in the long run and increase stopping distances. Ducati North America said it will notify the dealers between May 17 and May 24, 2021 and Ducati owners of recalled motorcycles will be notified between June 17 and June 28, 2021. Ducati estimates that the number of motorcycles recalled is approximately 10 per cent of the total motorcycles sold since 2016. The details of the total number of units recalled are given below.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Range Launched In India

(The Ducati Monster 797 is a part of the recall as well)

Affected Models Number Of Units Recalled 2017-2020 Ducati Monster 797 1,371 2018-2020 Ducati Monster 821 925 2017-2020 Ducati SuperSport 1,783 2017-2020 Ducati Monster 1200 699 2017-2020 Ducati XDiavel 1,131

Also Read: Ducati Sales Grow 33 Per Cent In First Quarter Of 2021

Owners, who already noted the problem on their motorcycles and got it repaired, before the recall notification was issued, can apply to Ducati for reimbursement of expenses. The same will be considered in accordance with Ducati's general reimbursement plan. Also, customers will need to provide required documents for the same as well. The repairs in the affected motorcycles will of course be carried out free of cost.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.