Ducati Sold Over 61,000 Units In 2022; Registers Best Ever Yearly Sales

Ducati had a bumper 2022, posting its best-ever yearly sales, with a total of 61,562 motorcycles sold globally, which is growth of 3.6 per cent over total global sales of 2021. The company achieved the same, despite the global logistics and supply crisis. Italy being the biggest market for the company, the sales there grew 10 per cent over 2021. The Ducati Multistrada V4 continues to be the best-seller for the company, showing that the adventure motorcycle trend is still going strong globally, with 10,716 units delivered globally.

(The Ducati Diavel V4 is one of the new motorcycles which will be launched in India in 2023)

Up next was the Ducati Monster family, with 7,197 units sold globally and the Scrambler 800 family, with 6,680 units sold world-wide. Ducati is now present in 96 countries, with a total of 821 dealerships around the world. Ducati also entered few new markets in 2022 such as Ecuador, El Salvador, Mongolia and Brunei.

(The Ducati Multistrada V4 was the best-selling motorcycle for the company, globally, with over 10,000 units sold)

For India, Ducati added two new dealerships recently, in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. The last launch of the company was the Ducati DesertX, which is a middleweight adventure motorcycle, with prices starting at Rs. 17.91 lakh.

The company has announced that it will be launch nine new motorcycles in India this year, replete with timelines and prices of the motorcycles as well. The new model launches include the Panigale V4 R, Monster SP, Diavel V4, Streetfighter V4 SP2, Multistrada V4 Rally, Scrambler Icon 2G, Scrambler Full Throttle 2G, Scrambler Nightshift 2G and finally, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini edition.