EICMA 2022: Top 5 Motorcycles

The EICMA motorcycle show has been one of the best two-wheeler trade shows globally, with massive global debuts for new scooters and motorcycles from a variety of two-wheeler manufacturers, across the globe. But the 2022 edition of EICMA, while, it had a bunch of exciting debuts and launches, was definitely missing the sheen and charisma of older editions. Plus, for Indian motorcycle enthusiasts, there were barely a handful motorcycle reveals that will actually matter, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor being the most important model, from an Indian context. Having said that, here are our picks for the top 5 motorcycles showed at EICMA 2022. These are the motorcycles which caught our fancy the most, and we hope that these make it to India.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Super Meteor 650, at the ongoing EICMA 2022 motorcycle show. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was in the works for a while now and it is the third 650 cc model from RE after the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650. The design of the Super Meteor is that of a quintessential cruiser, with an upright riding position, a proper retro design, a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a fender for the rear tyre, circular headlight and taillight and an old-school two-piece seat, with no grabrails. The design is of course, inspired by the Meteor 350.

The Super Meteor 650 is built on the same platform as the 650 twins but employs a new tubular steel frame for a more comfortable and a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle gets the same 648 cc parallel-twin oil/air cooled engine, with a six-speed gearbox. The specifications remain the same as well, with the engine pumping out 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. It will be launched in India soon and we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 3.5 lakh or so.

Suzuki GSX-8S

Suzuki revealed 2 brand new middleweight motorcycles at the opening day of the EICMA 2022, and one of them was the GSX-8S. The GSX-8S is the naked twin of the V-Strom 800DE adventure motorcycle, and it shares its steel frame with the bike, but gets a bespoke subframe, swingarm, and the works. The motorcycles gets a minimalistic, purposeful look. It's sharp, angular, and loud in a visual sense. It also gets twin-pod LED headlamps, where the two pods are vertically stacked. Powering the motorcycle is the same 776 cc parallel-twin engine as the V-Strom 800DE, which is an all new engine in Suzuki's international line-up.

Suzuki aims to use this engine to be a perfect stepping stone before the litre-class motorcycles, by offering a good price advantage for the reduced performance. The engine gets a 270 degree crank, and it puts out 80.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm torque at 6,800 rpm. Will it come to India? Well, Suzuki did sell the GSX-S750 here for a while and a naked middleweight from Suzuki doesn’t seem like a bad bet at all.

Honda EM1 e:

Honda has taken the wraps off the new EM1 e: electric scooter for the European market. The EM in the name stands for 'Electric Moped' and the model is the first electric offering to be unveiled since the company's announcement of its plans to introduce 10 or more electric two-wheeler models globally by 2025. With the EM1 e:, Honda says its closer to achieving carbon neutrality of its motorcycle line-up till the 2040s.

The EM1 e: is scheduled for a market launch in Europe by mid-2023. The new offering is aimed at younger buyers and addresses urban mobility requirements to work or college. The model gets sharp styling and compact proportions with a flat step-thru design. The model sports all-LED lighting complete with DRLs and a carrier at the back that can carry basic luggage or a top case. The Honda EM1 e:'s highlight is its swappable battery system. The electric moped gets a detachable battery pack from Honda Mobile Power Pack e: that promises a range of 40 km on a single charge.

Honda CL500 Scrambler

Joining the middleweight retro bandwagon, Honda has unveiled the 2023 CL500 scrambler at the 2022 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The new offering comes with a minimalist look with styling identical to the CMX 500 Rebel but borrows its name from the yesteryear CL range which was a scrambler series. The new Honda CL500 Scrambler joins the brand's 500 family and is underpinned by a newly-designed tubular steel trellis frame. There are plenty of specific changes though with styling cues borrowed from the CL series of the 1960s and 1970s with a new low-slung subframe as well as a high-level exhaust muffler.

Power comes from the familiar Euro5 compliant 471 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 45.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.4 Nm of peak torque available at 6,250 rpm. The same motor powers the Honda CB500X in India as well as models like the CB500F and the CBR500R. The engine gets updated fuel injection settings and a new intake on the CL500 Scrambler along with a new, shorter final drive for a more low-end grunt. The 6-speed gearbox sends power to the rear wheel with a new 41-teeth rear sprocket for better acceleration. It comes with an assist and slipper clutch too for more control.

The new Honda CL500 Scrambler will make its way to the developed markets first by early 2023. It's unclear if the brand plans to introduce the model in the Indian market. The model will cater to the A2 licence holders in Europe and prices are expected to be around 6,000 Euros (around Rs. 5 lakh).

Benelli BKX 250

Benelli had a good showing at EICMA 2022 and one of the new motorcycles that they revealed was the BKX 250 range, consisting of the BKX 250 S and the BKX 250. Benelli says that the motorcycle is a multi-purpose and a versatile motorcycle, with an edgy, futuristic design, almost bordering on radical. The twin-pod headlights, with LEDs stacked at the sides, angular panels and fuel tank design make for a very contemporary design. It is of course, a naked-sport motorcycle. It gets a new 250 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine making 25 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 21 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The frame is a traditional tubular steel trellis frame, which blends perfectly into the design of the bike. The suspension at the front consists of 41 mm upside-down fork, while at the rear there is a swinging arm and a monoshock with progressive linkage adjustable in the spring preload and 150 mm travel at the wheel. The braking system, a guarantee of maximum safety in all conditions, has a single 280 mm diameter floating disc with four-piston calliper on the front and a 240 mm diameter disc with single-piston floating calliper on the back. The 17-inch aluminium alloy rims mount 110/70-ZR17 and 150/60-ZR17 tyres, respectively. The fuel tank has a capacity of 13.5 litres, offering a range of over 400 km. The instrument panel is LCD and clearly visible in all riding conditions. The motorcycle gets a USB socket as well.