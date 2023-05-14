Elon Musk Teases Tool And Roof Racks For Tesla's Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given us a glimpse into the future of the Cybertruck, the company’s highly-anticipated all-electric pickup truck. The Cybertruck is one of Tesla's most ambitious projects, with its bold, futuristic design and impressive performance capabilities. The truck is expected to have a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge and be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds. It has already generated a lot of buzz, with over 1 million pre-orders reportedly placed for the vehicle.

The showels teased by Elon Musk could be designed with advanced features

The addition of a tool and roof rack to the Cybertruck is an exciting development, and it raises some intriguing possibilities for how the vehicle might be used. The rack could be used for a variety of purposes, from carrying equipment for outdoor adventures to transporting work tools for construction sites. The futuristic shovels Musk teased could potentially be designed with advanced features, such as sensors that detect the depth and hardness of the soil or an automatic self-cleaning mechanism.

It’s worth noting that while Musk has teased the tool rack and roof rack, there’s no information yet on when they might be available or what they’ll cost. It’s also unclear if the racks will be standard features on the Cybertruck or if they’ll be offered as add-ons. However, given Tesla’s track record of innovation and willingness to push boundaries, it’s safe to say that the racks will likely be well-designed and packed with features.



There is no further information on when it will be available and what it will cost

The addition of the tool and roof rack to the Cybertruck could also indicate a shift in the way Tesla is thinking about the vehicle. While the Cybertruck is undoubtedly a powerful, high-performance vehicle, it’s also designed to be practical and useful for a variety of purposes. The tool and roof racks could be a signal that Tesla is positioning the Cybertruck not just as a luxury vehicle but also as a versatile workhorse that can tackle a wide range of tasks.



