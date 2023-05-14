  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Teases Tool And Roof Racks For Tesla's Cybertruck

Elon Musk Teases Tool And Roof Racks For Tesla's Cybertruck

The Cybertruck is expected to have a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge and be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds.
authorBy carandbike Team
14-May-23 09:57 AM IST
Elon Musk Teases Tool And Roof Racks For Tesla's Cybertruck.jpg
Highlights
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased the addition of a tool and roof rack to the highly-anticipated all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck
  • The racks could have a variety of uses, from carrying equipment for outdoor adventures to transporting work tools for construction sites
  • This development indicates that Tesla is positioning the Cybertruck not just as a luxury vehicle, but also as a versatile workhorse that can tackle a wide range of tasks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given us a glimpse into the future of the Cybertruck, the company’s highly-anticipated all-electric pickup truck. The Cybertruck is one of Tesla's most ambitious projects, with its bold, futuristic design and impressive performance capabilities. The truck is expected to have a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge and be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds. It has already generated a lot of buzz, with over 1 million pre-orders reportedly placed for the vehicle.

 

Also Read: Tesla To Begin Deliveries Of The Cybertruck By Third-Quarter Of 2023, Says Elon Musk

 


The showels teased by Elon Musk could be designed with advanced features

 

The addition of a tool and roof rack to the Cybertruck is an exciting development, and it raises some intriguing possibilities for how the vehicle might be used. The rack could be used for a variety of purposes, from carrying equipment for outdoor adventures to transporting work tools for construction sites. The futuristic shovels Musk teased could potentially be designed with advanced features, such as sensors that detect the depth and hardness of the soil or an automatic self-cleaning mechanism.

 

Also Read: Auto Shanghai 2023: Tesla Battery Maker Unveils A New Condensed EV Battery


It’s worth noting that while Musk has teased the tool rack and roof rack, there’s no information yet on when they might be available or what they’ll cost. It’s also unclear if the racks will be standard features on the Cybertruck or if they’ll be offered as add-ons. However, given Tesla’s track record of innovation and willingness to push boundaries, it’s safe to say that the racks will likely be well-designed and packed with features.

 


There is no further information on when it will be available and what it will cost

 

The addition of the tool and roof rack to the Cybertruck could also indicate a shift in the way Tesla is thinking about the vehicle. While the Cybertruck is undoubtedly a powerful, high-performance vehicle, it’s also designed to be practical and useful for a variety of purposes. The tool and roof racks could be a signal that Tesla is positioning the Cybertruck not just as a luxury vehicle but also as a versatile workhorse that can tackle a wide range of tasks.


 

Related Articles
Tesla Cancels Production of Right-Hand Drive Model S and Model X
Tesla Cancels Production of Right-Hand Drive Model S and Model X
17 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton Plans To Go To Space With Musk’s SpaceX
Lewis Hamilton Plans To Go To Space With Musk’s SpaceX
11 days ago
Musk Says Tesla Is Ready To Sacrifice Profits For Higher Volume
Musk Says Tesla Is Ready To Sacrifice Profits For Higher Volume
17 days ago
Auto Shanghai 2023: Tesla Battery Maker Unveils A New Condensed EV Battery
Auto Shanghai 2023: Tesla Battery Maker Unveils A New Condensed EV Battery
19 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.1star
Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro Technology Pack for sale

2014 Audi Q5

wishlist
  • 56,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
15.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 7-Seater BS IV for sale

2017 Toyota Innova Crysta

wishlist
  • 50,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
16.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now