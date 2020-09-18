New Cars and Bikes in India
search

EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed

The WYLD has a top speed of just 50 kmph and comes with different battery options, with maximum claimed range at 90 km.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The EMoS WYLD is a chopper styled electric bike with a maximum speed of 50 kmph

Highlights

  • Australian EV brand EMoS unveils WYLD electric chopper
  • WYLD has a maximum speed of 50 kmph with different battery options
  • Range is claimed from between 60 km to 90 km

Australian electric motorcycle brand Electric Mobility Solutions (EMoS) has unveiled a new "chopper style" electric bike called the "WYLD" The company has already gained approval to sell the bike in Australia, and the WYLD will be added to EMoS's personal transport line-up. The WYLD will have traditional cruiser styling elements like the ape hanger handlebars, forward mounted mini-floorboards for that relaxed sitting position, fat front and rear fenders and a large solo saddle. Also complementing the cruiser styling are the fat tyres on 18-inch wheels.

Also Read: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project

"Just putting an electric motor into the frames of previously offered vehicles is not making use of the design freedom the use of electric motors and batteries can provide," said EMoS CEO and co-founder Harry Proskefallas. "We want people to turn their heads for our vehicles. We want them to be excited about the form and the function and to make a statement for electric vehicles and that is the same for the WYLD."

Also Read: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India

htfl7h9g

The EMoS WYLD comes with several battery options with maximum range claimed at 90 km

0 Comments

The WYLD's top speed is limited to just 50 kmph, so in some Australian states, there is no need for a motorcycle licence to ride it. The WYLD is powered by a choice of motors with three different-sized removable battery packs (12 Ah, 20 Ah, 30 Ah). The 12 Ah version has a range of 60 km, while the 20 Ah variants reach up to 80 km, and the 30 Ah version offers a range of 90 km. The bike weighs just 74 kg without the batteries and has a carrying capacity of 200 kg. Prices begin at AUD 2,999 (approximately ₹ 1.61 lakh) for the entry-level variant of the WYLD. So far, there's now word on EMoS expanding operations to offer the WYLD in any market outside Australia, so no, it's not coming to India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data Tesla Wins Case Against Former Employee Accused Of Hacking, Transferring Data
Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities Ather Energy Adds Kozhikode To Expansion Plan For New Cities
Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Delhi Government To Release Plan To Set Up 200 EV Public Charging, Battery Swapping Stations
Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison
Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System Upcoming MG Gloster To Get Segment-First Autonomous Braking System
EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed EMoS WYLD Electric Chopper Revealed
General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report General Motors Faces Unexpected Bills As India-China Tensions Delay Sale Of India Plant: Report
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official Automakers In India Should Reduce Royalty Payments To Foreign Parents - Official
Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe Classic Legends Begins Export Of India-Made Jawa Motorcycle To Europe
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System Tata Nexon Becomes India's First Car To Be Published In The International Dismantling Information System
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of BS4 Diesel Vehicle Purchased Before April 1 For Essential Public Services Use
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Starting Prices Lower Than Venue, Vitara Brezza
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet Receives 25000 Bookings In 14 Days
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Kia Sonet India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities