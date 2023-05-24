Esmito Receives AIS156 Phase 2 Certification for L3 & L5 Category Batteries

Esmito, an EV Battery Swapping Solutions Provider has announced the acquisition of the AIS156 Phase 2 certification for their L3 and L5 category batteries. They offer lithium-ion batteries for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers and have 48V, 60V, and 72V battery packs.

This certification is a mandate by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India to ensure the safety and performance standards of electric vehicles on the road. Due to the increase in the adoption of EV’s, this certification guarantees set standards and safety. It focuses on swappable batteries, to meet specific requirements related to dimensions, electrical characteristics, and safety features. It also facilitates the development of standardized infrastructure for battery swapping, enhancing user convenience and promoting the growth of EV technology in India.

Hasan Ali, Co-founder, Esmito, says, “This certification is going to be a significant step in making us one of the larger organized players in EV Batteries ecosystem. Esmito has multiple models of EV Batteries across the 48 to 72V spectrum and such certifications help to bolster customer confidence at a time when the industry is just starting to grow exponentially.”

Esmito's AIS156 Phase 2 certification ensures the utmost safety of its batteries, providing customers and EV users with the confidence that their products meet stringent regulatory requirements.