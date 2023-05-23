Skoda Enyaq L&K Debuts With Updated Powertrain And Increased Range Of 570 km

Skoda has updated its all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV with a new Laurin and Klement (L&K) variant. The new Enyaq L&K becomes the most powerful derivative of the standard Envaq only being outdone in performance by the performance-focused RS variant. Skoda says the new powertrain also improves on the range, offering up to 570 km on a full charge. The carmaker however is yet to confirm if the Enyaq 85 gets a larger battery than the ‘80’ variants.

As for the powertrain, the Enyaq L&K debuts a new 210 kW electric powertrain badged as ‘85’ by the company. The new powertrain sits above the 150 kW 80 powertrain from the model already on sale and like the latter is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (85x) derivatives. Interestingly Skoda suggests that both the two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants develop an identical 210 kW though no torque figure was shared. The Enyaq 80 and 80x developed 150 kW and 195 kW respectively.

Also read: Skoda India Expands 1.5 TSI Range To Ambition Due To Its Demand



The Enyaq L&K gets a number of design touches to set it apart from lower variants.

Regarding performance, Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.7 seconds for the rear-wheel drive model and 6.6 seconds for the all-wheel drive. The new 85 powertrain also gets a battery pre-heating function that brings the battery up to optimum temperature before charging.

Also read: India Became Skoda’s Third Largest Market In 2022

Moving to cosmetics, the L&K gets small design touches to stand out. The bumpers get tweaked designs while the black-finished side skirts of other variants are replaced by body-coloured units. There’s the additional use of chrome accents near the window line and new design alloy wheels.

The Enyaq L&K is available with a beige interior as standard with an all-black cabin offered as an option.

Inside, the Enyaq L7K can be had with either beige or black upholstery while heated and ventilated front seats with massage function are standard. The new Enyaq L&K also runs an updated UI for the onboard displays such as the touchscreen, virtual cockpit digital driver display and head-up display. Skoda says that the new UI has been designed with convenience and ease of use in mind. The new UI also brings with it an updated navigation function with redesigned menus as well as more simplified air-con controls on the central touchscreen.

Skoda has yet to reveal when the new Enyaq L&K will go on sale in global markets.