Login

Ethiopia To Ban Petrol And Diesel Car Imports As The Country Combats Financial Struggles

The decision to ban the import of petrol and diesel cars has been made to promote the adoption of EVs and reduce the use of foreign currency
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ethiopia will ban the import of cars unless they are electric.
  • Ethiopia plans to set up charging stations for EV owners to promote e-mobility.
  • The government previously announced tax cuts for adoption of EVs.

The African nation of Ethiopia recently announced that it plans to ban the import of petrol and diesel cars. While a timeline for the ban has not been announced, the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics confirmed in the parliament that it plans to ban the import of petrol and diesel cars in favour of electric vehicles. 

 

Alemu Sime, Minister of Transport and Logistics, said, “The government has decided not to import any gasoline automobiles into Ethiopia unless they are electric. Ethiopia, which does not produce fuel but imports it from abroad using high amounts of foreign currency.”

Sime further stated, “Electricity is abundantly produced in Ethiopia, and its cost is lower compared to fuel.”

 

Also Read: Indian Government Not Considering Duty Concessions For Import Of EVs

 

Alemu Sime made the statement as part of implementing “Green Transport” solutions in the country under the Logistics Master Plan. He further said that efforts were being made to set up charging stations for electric cars. The new policy aims to restrict foreign exchange resources for buying new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and also reduce crude oil imports in the country. Ethiopia spent about $6 billion on importing oil last year. 

The ban on the import of ICE vehicles will make a dent in the plans of existing automakers operating in the market. This includes Hyundai, Volkswagen, Renault, Lada, Isuzu and more. Most companies operate via joint ventures with local players and have local assembly plants. These plants are equipped to make ICE and electric vehicles. It’s also unclear if the ban will extend to the import of used cars as well. 

 

Also Read: Tesla India Plant Could Be Set Up In Gujarat - Report

 

Ethiopia still has a very small population that can afford personal vehicles and the ban will make that dream inaccessible for many. EVs, on the other hand, continue to be expensive and are on the premium side of the pricing chart. Ethiopia has been pushing for EV adoption in recent years and announced a 10-year plan in 2022 supporting the import of 4,800 electric buses and 1,48,000 electric cars. It also slashed VAT, surtax and excise tax on EVs to make them more affordable. 

 

Ethiopia is one of the biggest investors in energy infrastructure in Africa and is betting big on electricity for future growth. The country is home to the continent’s biggest hydroelectric power plant which will be inaugurated soon and will have the capacity to produce 3,000 megawatts. It can be expanded to 6,000 megawatts once fully operational.


 

# Ethiopia# Car Imports# Petrol Car Imports# Diesel Car Imports# Auto Industry# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
Hyundai Now Has Over 10 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17475 second ago

The carmaker has set up 11 ultra-fast charging stations, each equipped with three chargers of different capacities.

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14615 second ago

Compared to the standard A 45 S, the Limited Edition features a new paint finish, unique graphics and new forged wheels. The Night and Aerodynamics packs are also offered as standard.

2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
2025 Audi S3 Previewed With More Power And Styling Tweaks; Global Debut Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13753 second ago

Compared to its predecessor, the latest Audi S3 will get a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates

Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
Nissan Magnite Long-Term Final Report: The Service Centre Visit
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-10418 second ago

Our time with the long-term Nissan Magnite concluded with a routine visit to the service centre and this is how it went

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9578 second ago

The brand's first middleweight motorcycle is available in three variants with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
Hyundai Reveals New Livery For i20 N WRC Rally Car
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7932 second ago

The new Hyundai WRC livery pays tribute to 10 years of the automaker's ‘N’ road car performance brand.

Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6393 second ago

The list of final nominees includes Red Bull Racing CTO Adrian Newey, Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger and Volvo interior design head Lisa Reeves.

Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
Stellantis To Adopt North American Charging Standard For Select Future EVs
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5899 second ago

Stellantis says that select EVs in its line-up will use the SAE J3400 charging system with its upcoming vehicle charging joint venture Ionna supporting both CCS and J3400 charging standards.

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5514 second ago

With the prices of the Hero Mavrick 440 out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

2025 Honda CR-V Hydrogen FCEV Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut
2025 Honda CR-V Hydrogen FCEV Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

49 minutes ago

The 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV serves as an indirect replacement for the Honda Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021 and will be locally built in the US for the world

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Industry
  • Ethiopia To Ban Petrol And Diesel Car Imports As The Country Combats Financial Struggles
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved