New Cars and Bikes in India
search

European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030

The EU's current 2030 target is for a 40% emissions reduction.The committee votes tomorrow, kick-starting a convoluted policymaking process on the climate law.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Lawmakers in the European Parliament's environment committee have agreed by a razor-thin majority to support a 60% European Union emissions reduction target for 2030, ahead of a key vote on Thursday. Lawmakers are scuffling over their position on the EU's climate law, which will include a new, more ambitious emissions-cutting target for 2030 to steer the bloc towards its flagship climate aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Officials involved in the talks said groups representing a majority of a few votes in the committee support a target for the EU to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030, against 1990 levels. Negotiations are ongoing. Some lawmakers support even deeper emissions cuts, but they are up against groups seeking to shore up votes for a less ambitious 2030 climate goal.

The EU's current 2030 target is for a 40% emissions reduction. The committee votes tomorrow, kick-starting a convoluted policymaking process on the climate law. The full European Parliament will vote on the law next month, and must agree a final compromise with national governments.

eu stricter car emissions test

A 60% emissions-cutting target is more ambitious than the one being considered by the bloc's executive Commission and most member states.  

It is not yet clear which target is likely to clinch majority support in parliament. The environment committee tends to favour more ambitious climate policies than the overall assembly, and two other parliament committees have already backed a 55% emissions target. A 60% emissions-cutting target is more ambitious than the one being considered by the bloc's executive Commission and most member states. But by aiming higher, lawmakers hope to ensure the climate goal gets watered down less in the later discussions.

"It's important to get a positive signal to the [EU] institutions," said Sweden's Jytte Guteland, parliament's lead lawmaker on the issue, who previously proposed a 65% emissions-cutting target. The European Commission is expected to propose a 55% emissions reduction target for 2030 next week. Experts say this is the minimum effort that would be needed to put the EU on track for net zero emissions by 2050.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open
Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources
2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres   Lucid Motors Unveils Fastest Charging EV With A Range Of 832 Kilometres  
European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030 European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030
One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India One Electric ‘KRIDN’ To Be Launched In October 2020; Claimed To Be Fastest Electric Motorcycle In India
Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit   Sebastian Vettel Will Race For Aston Martin In 2021 After Sergio Perez Announces His Exit  
Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA Study Links Sturgis Rally To 2,50,000 COVID-19 Cases In USA
Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y
Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem Hyundai Motor Group, SK Innovation Collaborate To Develop EV Battery Industry Ecosystem
Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France Peugeot Metropolis Three-Wheeled Scooter Launched In France
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years Maserati MC20 Mild-Hybrid Supercar Revealed; First Maserati Supercar In 15 Years
World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
India's August Fuel Consumption Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since April
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Tata Motors Files A Trademark For The Name 'Timero' In India
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 18.4 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities