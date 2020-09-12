New Cars and Bikes in India
search

European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report

The Commission would propose that in 2030, the average carbon dioxide emissions of new cars should be 50% below 2021 levels.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The European Commission will propose that the EU further tighten its limits for auto emissions.

The European Commission will propose that the European Union further tighten its limits for auto emissions, German newspaper the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday. The newspaper, citing an internal paper it had obtained, said the Commission would propose that in 2030, the average carbon dioxide emissions of new cars should be 50% below 2021 levels. The bloc's current plan is for a 37.5% reduction in 2030, from 2021 levels.

Also Read: European Environment Lawmakers Edge Towards A 60% Emissions Cut By 2030

pp1r339

The bloc's current plan is for a 37.5% reduction in 2030, from 2021 levels.

A spokeswoman for the Commission declined to comment. Germany's car industry, the EU's biggest, will resist the move, with the nation's auto association VDA saying that it would firmly reject a further tightening of the targets.

Also Read: Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report

cqsc5ji

Commission more broadly will propose that the EU sets a 2030 target of cutting its net greenhouse gas emissions.

0 Comments

According to an internal document seen by Reuters, the Commission more broadly will propose that the EU sets a 2030 target of cutting its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% against 1990 levels. The bloc's current 2030 target is for a 40% cut in emissions, against 1990 levels.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France Citroën's All-Electric Ami Can Be Driven By 14 Year Olds In France
European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report European Commission To Propose More Ambitious Emissions Limits For Autos: Report
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To 13 Paise Across Metros
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked Hyundai Grand i10 Nios To Get A Corporate Edition; Brochure Leaked
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season FADA Expects Good Retail Sales In Festive Season
BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed
Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal
Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US
Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni
Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed
KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021 KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021
Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know
Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report
Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions  Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities