Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report

Tesla, which started delivering Model 3 electric sedans from its Shanghai factory in December, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong.

Tesla is also expanding its manufacturing capacity in China to make Model Y compact SUV

Tesla is planning to export Model 3 vehicles made in China to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The U.S. automaker, which started delivering Model 3 electric sedans from its Shanghai factory in December, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read: Tesla Model 3 Expected To Arrive In India Soon, Hints CEO Elon Musk

Tesla, which aims to build 150,000 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles this year

The U.S. firm is expanding its manufacturing capacity in China to make Model Y sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and adding lines to make more battery packs, electric motors and motor controllers.

Also Read: Elon Musk Hints At The Possibility Of A New Tesla Gigafactory In Asia Outside China

Tesla, which aims to build 150,000 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles this year, sold about 11,800 vehicles in China last month.

The sources declined to be named as they are not allowed to speak to media. Bloomberg reported the plan earlier on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

