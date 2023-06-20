EVs preferred by 3 out of every 4 gig workers in India: Survey

Borzo, an intra-city delivery service, recently conducted a survey regarding mobility choices among gig workers. The survey revealed that among the 6,000 gig workers who took part, 75.6 per cent use electric vehicles for deliveries.

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

Three out of four participants who have not yet adopted EVs said they would like to switch over to battery power.

The report also mentioned that among those who had not yet adopted EVs, 70.5 per cent preferred to use electric vehicles for deliveries in the future. In other words, this corresponds to almost 3 in 4 people in that particular group who would prefer to switch to an EV over an ICE vehicle for deliveries.

The reasons for this choice are many. 77.4 per cent of partners said that their reason was the savings on fuel, while others stated low rent, quieter and smoother ride along with charging incentives as their primary motivation. In terms of savings, workers who used an EV claimed that they increased their savings margin from 10 to 30 per cent by using a battery-powered vehicle. A total of 72.5 per cent of people also found EVs to be more comfortable to ride than petrol-powered vehicles.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Faces NHTSA Probe After Reports Of Power Loss

Participants cited operational challenges associated with owning an EV.

This survey also included participants who found EVs challenging to maintain. 40.2 per cent participants said they preferred to use petrol-powered vehicles due to operational challenges. The main obstacles include the lack of charging spots, low battery range, long charging times, and comparatively high maintenance costs.