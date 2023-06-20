  • Home
  • News
  • EVs preferred by 3 out of every 4 gig workers in India: Survey

EVs preferred by 3 out of every 4 gig workers in India: Survey

Among the 6,000 workers who took part in the survey, 75.6 per cent already use electric vehicles for deliveries
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
20-Jun-23 05:09 PM IST
Honda EM1e Electric Scooter
Highlights
  • 70.5 per cent preferred to use electric vehicles over ICEs for deliveries in the future
  • 72.5 per cent of people also found EVs to be more comfortable and cost-efficient
  • 40.2 per cent said they preferred to use petrol-powered vehicles due to operational challenges

Borzo, an intra-city delivery service, recently conducted a survey regarding mobility choices among gig workers. The survey revealed that among the 6,000 gig workers who took part, 75.6 per cent use electric vehicles for deliveries.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030

Three out of four participants who have not yet adopted EVs said they would like to switch over to battery power.

 

The report also mentioned that among those who had not yet adopted EVs, 70.5 per cent preferred to use electric vehicles for deliveries in the future. In other words, this corresponds to almost 3 in 4 people in that particular group who would prefer to switch to an EV over an ICE vehicle for deliveries. 

 

The reasons for this choice are many. 77.4 per cent of partners said that their reason was the savings on fuel, while others stated low rent, quieter and smoother ride along with charging incentives as their primary motivation. In terms of savings, workers who used an EV claimed that they increased their savings margin from 10 to 30 per cent by using a battery-powered vehicle. A total of 72.5 per cent of people also found EVs to be more comfortable to ride than petrol-powered vehicles. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Faces NHTSA Probe After Reports Of Power Loss

Participants cited operational challenges associated with owning an EV.

 

This survey also included participants who found EVs challenging to maintain. 40.2 per cent participants said they preferred to use petrol-powered vehicles due to operational challenges. The main obstacles include the lack of charging spots, low battery range, long charging times, and comparatively high maintenance costs. 

 

Related Articles
Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030
Tata Motors Expands EV Focus, Aims for 50% Market Share by 2030
6 hours ago
World Environment Day 2023: 5 Most Powerful Electric Cars In The World
World Environment Day 2023: 5 Most Powerful Electric Cars In The World
15 days ago
Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami
Fiat Revives Topolino Name For All-Electric Quadricycle Based on Citroen’s Ami
19 days ago
Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota Unveil Prototype Mini-Commercial Van Electric Vehicles
Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota Unveil Prototype Mini-Commercial Van Electric Vehicles
19 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now