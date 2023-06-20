Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Faces NHTSA Probe After Reports Of Power Loss

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric SUV is facing a probe in the United States, as several owners of the model have reported a partial or complete loss of propulsive power, often accompanied by a loud popping sound, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency said that it has received 30 complaints related to this problem in the 2022 models, with an estimated 39,500 vehicles affected on US highways.

To address this issue, Hyundai has announced that it will provide a software update starting next month. Additionally, the company has committed to replacing any affected components if deemed necessary. In response to the situation, the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation has initiated a preliminary investigation. Hyundai's initial analysis suggests that a power surge is causing damage to the transistors, consequently impeding the 12-volt battery's ability to recharge. The automaker has stated that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and plans to launch a service campaign in July. This campaign aims to update the software of the affected vehicles and, if required, replace a component called the Integrated Control Charging Unit.

The Ioniq 5 was crowned World Car of The Year in 2022.

It is worth noting that technical challenges have accompanied the widespread global introduction of electric vehicles by automakers in their efforts to combat climate change. Some of these challenges have included battery recalls due to the potential risk of fires. Recently, Jaguar recalled over 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the United States due to concerns regarding the high-voltage battery's potential to catch fire.

The forthcoming software update and component replacements, if necessary, are intended to rectify the loss of propulsive power reported by some Ioniq 5 owners. Meanwhile, the NHTSA will continue to examine the matter to ensure the safety and reliability of these vehicles on US highways.

Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5 at the 2023 Auto Expo in India. The car is built on the manufacturer's E-GMP platform and is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack that produces an ARAI certified drive range of 631 km. It is available at a starting price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).