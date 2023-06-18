Hyundai Ioniq 7 Spotted Ahead of Launch

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 has been spotted testing ahead of its launch.

This three-row model by Hyundai was first showcased as a concept car in 2021

Despite being highly camouflaged, some key features of the Ioniq 7 were noticed including side mirrors with integrated turn signals. This three-row model by Hyundai was first showcased as a concept car in 2021.

Notable design touches include an aerodynamically optimised wheel, a sloping roofline, vertical taillights, an upright bonnet, slim LED DRL and vertical LED lamps. It is expected that the rear will also come with a flushed door handles and pixel themes.

The car is built on the E-GMP platform

Underneath the exteriors, is the E-GMP platform with the EV9 offering similar powertrains options. The entry-level model will likely be equipped with a 76.1 kWh battery generating 215 hp and range up to 483 kms.

A dual motor all-wheel drive system option could also be available delivering 379 hp and 699 Nm of torque.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL



