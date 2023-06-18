  • Home
Hyundai Ioniq 7 Spotted Ahead of Launch

Highly camouflaged Hyundai Ioniq 7 was spotted with discrete rear features that include a silver skid plate and vertical taillights
By Carandbike Team
18-Jun-23 11:27 AM IST
Highlights
  • Ioniq 7 was first showcased as a concept car in 2021
  • Equipped with a 76.1 kWh battery
  • Range stands at 483 kms

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 has been spotted testing ahead of its launch.

 

Despite being highly camouflaged, some key features of the Ioniq 7 were noticed including side mirrors with integrated turn signals. This three-row model by Hyundai was first showcased as a concept car in 2021.

Notable design touches include an aerodynamically optimised wheel, a sloping roofline, vertical taillights, an upright bonnet, slim LED DRL and vertical LED lamps. It is expected that the rear will also come with a flushed door handles and pixel themes. 

The car is built on the E-GMP platform

 

Underneath the exteriors, is the E-GMP platform with the EV9 offering similar powertrains options. The entry-level model will likely be equipped with a 76.1 kWh battery generating 215 hp and range up to 483 kms. 

A  dual motor all-wheel drive system option could also be available delivering 379 hp and 699 Nm of torque.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

