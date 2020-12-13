Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV

The Ioniq 5 is scheduled to be launched in early 2021.

Hyundai Motor Company has teased the Ioniq 5 all-electric vehicle which will be the first dedicated EV in the new Ioniq lineup brand. The Ioniq 5 is scheduled to be launched in early 2021. While the video does not give us a glimpse of what the car looks like but we know that it is based on the ‘45' EV concept that the company had showcased earlier this year.

Also Read: Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs​

The Ioniq 5 will be the first car mated with the recently revealed Electric-Global Modular Platform

The Ioniq 5 will be the first car mated with the recently revealed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture. The teaser aims to build anticipation and spark curiosity about Ioniq 5 by emphasizing on the car's vehicle-to-load bi-directional charging capability, fast-charging capability and also the array of features that will be on offer.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor Announces Ioniq Brand Dedicated to EVs; To Launch 3 New Models

Under Ioniq, Hyundai will launch a range of EVs, including Ioniq 5, a midsize Compact UV in early 2021; Ioniq 6, a sedan; followed by Ioniq 7, a large SUV.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.