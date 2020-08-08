Exclusive: Indian FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 Carbon Launch Details Revealed

Indian Motorcycle, one of the oldest American motorcycle brands, will introduce two more variants of its acclaimed Indian FTR 1200 street tracker motorcycle. Speaking to carandbike in an exclusive interaction, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India, the parent company of Indian Motorcycle, revealed that the brand will introduce new models by the end of the year. The Euro 5 compliant models, which will also meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, will be introduced in India by the end of 2020.

(The Indian FTR 1200 Rally gets the same engine as the standard FTR 1200. No mechanical changes)

Without getting into an actual date, Sharma confirmed however, that more variants of the Indian FTR 1200 family will definitely be introduced in India within 2020. Responding to a question whether early 2021 looks like a more realistic date, Sharma replied that the new models and variants will definitely be launched in India by the end of 2020. In all, Indian Motorcycle will offer five variants of the FTR 1200 model, the standard Indian FTR 1200, FTR 1200 S, FTR 1200 S Race Replica, FTR Rally and the flagship FTR Carbon variant. Currently, few units of the FTR 1200 BS4 model with zero mileage are available as pre-registered models across certain Indian Motorcycle dealerships.

The Indian FTR 1200 Carbon gets a bunch of carbon fibre body panels

By the end of the year, Indian Motorcycle will launch the updated BS6 models of the entire FTR 1200 series. The Indian FTR 1200 is a departure from the usual heavyweight cruisers the Indian brand is known for. Inspired by American Flat Track Series racers, the FTR 1200 is a homage to the Indian FTR 750 race bike, which has dominated the American flat track racing scene for several years. On the BS4/Euro 4 model, the Indian FTR 1200 is powered by a 1,203 cc, liquid-cooled, v-twin engine which makes 120 bhp of maximum power and 120 Nm of peak torque. The FTR 1200 Rally is a slightly Scrambler-ish take on the standard FTR 1200, while the Carbon version will sport carbon fibre bodywork.

