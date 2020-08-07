Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left

If you are looking to buy an Indian FTR 1200, this could be perhaps the best time to buy one!

While mass-market two-wheeler brands have made the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, the ride hasn't been as easy for a few premium motorcycle manufacturers. One of them being Indian Motorcycle! We recently had a chat with Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris, who confirmed to us that BS6 Indian Motorcycle models will be launched in India towards the end of the year. Biking enthusiasts, who are still looking to buy Indian FTR 1200 models, can do so. Indian has few (only in double digits) units left which are BS4 and have been pre-registered in the name of the company. All these motorcycles are 2019 BS4 models and were registered before the BS6 emission norms came into force on April 1, 2020. All motorcycles are registered in Haryana and the models will be shipped to the dealerships from where customers have booked the motorcycles.

(Indian Motorcycle has a few pre-registered BS4 units of the Indian FTR 1200 S and all bikes are zero-mileage, crate-packed models )

"We are just focussing on FTR models right now, which we have in stock and they are pre-registered. These are brand new bikes and because of this emission issues, we had registered them in the month of March. But the bikes are available and we are focussing only on those bikes right now. So, we have stock for the next couple of months and as I explained, we will be getting the new set of motorcycles towards the end of the year so let me see how we do that particular transition in terms of sales and marketing. But things are almost on track, not too off track because of the situation, because it was anticipated from our side," Lalit Sharma said.

(The FTR 1200 gets a 1,203 cc V-twin, which makes 120 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque)

He further added, "The bikes are zero mileage bikes, absolutely brand new crate-packed bikes but registered on the company's name because of government regulations. So definitely, we have to face this particular fact and it is never hidden. Whenever we are doing any sales, we are simply disclosing all the facts. Here are the papers, bikes are registered on the company's name. It is a crate-packed bike, zero mileage and never ridden. It is a brand new bikes."

(The Indian FTR Carbon will be launched in India by the end of 2020)

While Indian may not have an open discount policy, but the company is giving discounts on a case to case basis as all bikes are registered in Haryana. And if a customer wants to buy the motorcycle and get it transferred to another state, then it becomes a problem in terms of registration, RTO charges and all.

In April 2020, the FTR 1200 S gets a discount of ₹ 3.85 lakh on an on-road price of ₹ 20.16 lakh. Similarly, the FTR 1200 S Race Replica has a current on-road price of ₹ 22.67 lakh and there is a discount of ₹ 3.57 lakh on the motorcycle. There is always a possibility of few dealerships offering different discount amounts. So, in case you have such kind of amounts lying around and you are looking to buy an Indian FTR 1200, this could be actually be a good time to pick one up.

