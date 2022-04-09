F1: 2022 Australian GP Preview: Track Changes, Team Performances And More

Following the Jeddah-Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia, the Albert Park Circuit in Australia has become the second circuit in the year to get layout changes, however for a different reason. While the circuit changes at Jeddah were focused towards increasing safety, the changes at the Albert Park circuit eliminate a few corners and bring a better flow and rhythm to the track, promising better racing. The track also got its first complete resurface since its inauguration in 1996, and the new surface could throw a curve-ball in terms of tyre strategies. To also allow better overtaking opportunities, the track was to feature 4 DRS zones, a record highest, but that number was brought down to 3 right after Friday's practice sessions, citing safety concerns.

Also Read: F1: Las Vegas GP Night Race Announced For 2023

There were multiple changes made on the street circuit aimed to improve racing.

Photo Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

A welcomed sight on the track was Sebastian Vettel, who made his first track appearance of the season after the pre-season test, as he was infected by Covid-19. Vettel continued to use his 'No War' helmet, which he showcased in the pre-season test at Bahrain showing his support to Ukraine. His practice sessions however, were not off to a good start though, as engine troubles in FP1 left him stranded on track, and Aston Martin F1 team couldn't repair his car in time for FP2. Vettel went on to crash his Aston Martin in FP3 and was followed by his team mate Lance Stroll also crashing into the wall making it a "weekend from hell" - as quoted by Martin Brundle - for the British team, as they found themselves right at the bottom after FP3.

Also Read: F1: Nico Hulkenberg To Replace Sebastian Vettel At The 2022 Bahrain GP

An extremely difficult FP3 for Aston Martin ????



Both cars found the wall, leaving a lot of work to be done prior to the start of qualifying ????#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/fAfNHP6SVp — Formula 1 (@F1) April 9, 2022

McLaren on the other hand, had an interesting turn of tide in its favour. The team had a troublesome start to the F1 season, but continued to show improvements each weekend, and the MCL36 finally started showing promising pace in Australia with Norris topping the timing charts in a session cut short by red flags. This improvement in pace will certainly boost the morale of home-hero Daniel Ricciardo, as he hopes to rack up some points starting this weekend.

Also Read: Lego Showcases Life-Sized McLaren F1 Model Car At The Australian GP

Lando Norris set the fastest time of FP3 on Saturday Morning

Photo Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Ferrari drivers continued to show pace in their F1-75 race car as the Italian team seems to be a small step ahead of Red Bull this weekend. Ferrari also brought a new diffuser and tested it out on Leclerc's car on Friday to good avail, but chose to remove it for the weekend running as the team only had 1 unit and didn't want to discriminate between its drivers. Such is the pace of the Ferrari that the team can afford to keep out an upgrade for a weekend. The Ferrari car showed signs of violent bouncing, but it settled down come corners letting the drivers carve out all the lap time they needed.

Also Read: F1: Verstappen Overtakes Leclerc In Dying Moments Of Saudi Arabian GP To Win

Charles Leclerc didn't have the cleanest of runs, but showed strong pace

Photo Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Alpine also showed promising pace being at the top of the midfield in the practice sessions. The team that was upset with their running though, was Mercedes. Despite the upgrades, Mercedes cars looked a handful through the practice sessions. While signs suggest that there was a good lap time in the car, drivers really struggled to get the most out of it.

Driver's Championship Standings ahead of Australian GP (post round 2)