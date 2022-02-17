Ferrari Reveals Stunning F1-75 2022 F1 Car

Ferrari has finally revealed its hand with a stunning new F1-75 which will be its 2022 F1 car. The iconic team hopes to mark a return to its winning ways in the new season of F1 that will see all-new cars and a major shuffle in rules. Ferrari last won a race in 2019 when Sebastian Vettel won the Singapore GP but it has been a victim of technical directives that knocked the wind out of its power unit which couldn't be fully mitigated for about two years.

The new F1-75 not only is the boldest representation of the 2022 technical regulations with an extreme triangular cone-shaped nose, big side pods which has massive cooling vents and an all-new engine, which according to the Italian team has an innovative combustion engine and an upgraded hybrid element. This is also the first Ferrari in a long time to not feature branding by Philip Morris which ended its four-decade-long association with the team in the wake of tobacco branding bans in various countries.

It also features a darker livery with black elements as an ode to the first Ferrari F1 car that participated in the first iteration of the F1 world championship. "We have tackled the challenge of this project with an innovative approach. Because apart from the requirements of the completely new technical regulations we believe that we had to take on this exercise with an open mind. We have tackled the challenge of this project with an innovative approach. Because apart from the requirements of the completely new technical regulations we believe that we had to take on this exercise with an open mind," said Ferrari team principal and MD Mattia Binotto.

The new Ferrari F1-75 is easily the most striking new F1 car we have seen this year

"It called on all our know-how our creativity and above all our commitment. This is what I would call a brave Ferrari because we have interpreted the rules thinking outside the box. It called on all our know-how our creativity and above all our commitment. This is what I would call a brave Ferrari because we have interpreted the rules thinking outside the box," Binotto proclaimed.

The car has been designed by teams led by David Sanchez who was tasked with vehicle concept and Enrico Cardile and Fabio Montecchi who handled the chassis department. Ferrari is also leveraging a new wind tunnel and a new state of the art driver loop simulator.

Both Binotto and Ferrari chairman John Elkann have boldly proclaimed that it marks a return to Ferrari's winning ways as it aims to be in for race wins if not the F1 championship. Immediate response to the new car and dark livery has been very positive and many have said that it is one of the most attractive Ferrari F1 cars of all time.