F1: Ferrari Sees Improvement In Competitiveness With Engine Upgrade At Sochi

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has revealed that the team has seen an improvement in competitiveness with the upgraded hybrid system on the engine upgrade it brought to Charles Leclerc's SF21 at the Russian GP.

"It brought us some lap time, worked reliably and delivered what we expected from it," Mattia Binotto confirmed. He even added that Leclerc was able to follow Max Verstappen who had a more powerful Honda engine and at one point even overtook Verstappen.

Ferrari was said to be nursing the new engine because of reliability concerns. While the overall engine update is said to add 15 bhp at Sochi it wasn't being run at full tilt and the upgrade only accounted for an 8 bhp boost.

The Ferrari SF21 has seen considerable improvements

Carlos Sainz who came P3 on the podium after having qualified in P2 wasn't armed with the updated power unit. He will soon be getting a new engine as well.

"As soon as possible because we think it's an advantage. Then we will have to decide based on the track, on the overtaking opportunities. But I don't deny that the idea is to do it as soon as possible," said the Ferrari F1 boss.

This engine update is part of the development work Ferrari is doing for an all-new power unit which will be unleashed in 2022 which aims to achieve parity with Mercedes and Honda if not have ascendancy over them. Post the 2022 season there will be an engine development freeze which is why Ferrari must have the best possible engine.