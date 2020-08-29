New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP

Hamilton and Bottas locked out the front row for the Mercedes followed up by Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Updated:
Hamilton dedicated the pole position at Spa to late actor Chadwick Boseman

Highlights

  • Hamilton dedicated the pole position to the late actor Chadiwch Boseman
  • Bottas was notably more than half a second slower than his teammate
  • Ferrari's Leclerc & Vettel ended with their worse performance of 2020

On expected lines, Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas locked out the front row for the Belgian GP scheduled for tomorrow. The six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton broke the track record which was held by Sebastian Vettel in 2018. Hamilton dedicated the pole to Chadwick Boseman, the 43-year old Black Panther actor who passed away on Friday after a four-year struggle with colon cancer.

This is Mercedes' first front row lockout since 2015 in the Spa Francorchamps

This was Hamilton's 93rd pole position with the driver clocking a lap time of 1m41:451s and in the process was faster than his teammate Valtteri Bottas by more than half a second. Following the Mercedes duo, was the Red Bull star Max Verstappen who recorded a time of 1m41:778s in the final qualifying session.

Surprisingly, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo managed to record his best qualifying performance of the season in fourth, followed by Red Bull's Alex Albon on the third row of the grid. Ricciardo's teammate Ocon joined Albon at P6. McLaren's Carlos Sainz qualified seventh followed up by the Racing Point pair of Perez and Stroll in P8 and P9 with Sainz's teammate Lando Norris capping up the top ten.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel had their worst qualifying of the season and start at P13 & P14

Ferrari's two drivers - Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel who struggled through the practice sessions ended up 13th and 14th which made the qualifying session their worse performance of the season as neither of the cars managed to qualify for the final segment of qualifying. This was particularly painful as Ferrari locked out the front row last year and Leclerc won his first race in F1.

Rain is expected for the race tomorrow which could make the things quite interesting, but the six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton remains the hot favourite for the race win tomorrow.

Belgian GP Qualifying Time:

1. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes - 1m41.252

2. Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes - +0.511s

3. Max Verstappen - Red Bull - +0.526s

4. Daniel Ricciardo - Renault - +0.809s

5. Alex Albon - Red Bull - +1.012s

6. Esteban Ocon - Renault - +1.144s

7. Carlos Sainz Jr. - McLaren - +1.186s

8. Sergio Perez - Racing Point - +1.280s

9. Lance Stroll - Racing Point - +1.351s

10. Lando Norris - McLaren - +1.405s

11. Daniil Kvyat - AlphaTauri - +1.478s

12. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri - +1.493s

13. Charles Leclerc - Scuderia Ferrari - +1.744s

14. Sebastian Vettel - Scuderia Ferrari - +2.009s

15. George Russell - Williams - +2.216s

16. Kimi Raikkonen - Alfa Romeo Racing - +2.491s

17. Romain Grosjean - Haas - +2.586s

18. Antonio Giovinazzi - Alfa Romeo Racing - +2.698s

19. Nicholas Latifi - Williams - +2.886s

20. Kevin Magnussen - Haas - +3.062s

