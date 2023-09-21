F1: Oscar Piastri Extends With McLaren Till 2026

McLaren Racing has announced a new multi-year contract extension with Australian driver Oscar Piastri, which will see him stay with the British team till the end of 2026. This extension comes on the back of Piastri's stellar performances in his debut season, prompting McLaren to secure his services for the long term. Services they fought tooth and nail for in a cunning move over Alpine last year.



Originally slated to race for McLaren in 2024 under a multi-year agreement, Piastri's remarkable 2023 campaign has expedited the team's plans to cement his place. The 22-year-old Aussie made headlines with his first top-three finish in Formula 1, securing second place in the Sprint race in Belgium. He has consistently impressed with his work ethic and driving prowess, collecting points on six occasions, including a strong comeback from 17th to finish seventh in Singapore.



McLaren's Team Principal, Andrea Stella, expressed his delight at the contract extension, emphasising Piastri's importance to the team's future ambitions. Stella stated, “Oscar is an asset to McLaren and constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic, and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make.”



McLaren CEO Zak Brown echoed this sentiment, highlighting Piastri's instrumental role in the team's resurgence this season. Brown said, “He's an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it's fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term. Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we've had so far this season.”



For Piastri, the contract extension signifies a bright future with McLaren. He expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team, and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.”

Piastri's impressive integration into the McLaren Racing family has created a sense of home for him. He added, "The team's consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued, and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision."

This partnership extension underscores McLaren's confidence in Piastri's potential. As McLaren continues its journey towards championship glory, Piastri's stability and commitment promise exciting prospects both on and off the track.



With this extension, Piastri will continue to race alongside McLaren's star driver, Lando Norris, whose contract with the team runs until at least the end of 2025.