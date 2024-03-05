Login
FIA President Under Investigation For Alleged Interference In F1 Race Result

The investigation comes amidst a series of controversies surrounding Ben Sulayem's leadership and calls for transparency within the FIA
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is under investigation for allegedly interfering in a Formula 1 race result.
  • A whistleblower claims Ben Sulayem attempted to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso.
  • Ben Sulayem allegedly contacted an FIA vice-president to influence the stewards' decision regarding Alonso's penalty.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), finds himself embroiled in controversy as reports emerge of his alleged interference in a Formula 1 race result. According to a report seen by BBC Sport, a whistleblower has accused Ben Sulayem of attempting to overturn a penalty given to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso during the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

 

Also Read: Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain

The incident revolves around a 10-second penalty initially imposed on Alonso for work done on his car while he was serving a previous five-second penalty. The report alleges that Ben Sulayem contacted Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the FIA's vice president for sport for the Middle East and North Africa, in an attempt to sway the stewards into rescinding Alonso's penalty.

 

While Ben Sulayem and the FIA have remained silent on the matter, the ethics committee is reportedly investigating the allegations. The investigation comes amidst a series of controversies surrounding Ben Sulayem's presidency since his election in December 2021.

 

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing

 

The Alonso penalty incident, which dropped him from third to fourth place before being reversed, sheds light on the challenges faced by FIA stewards in interpreting and enforcing F1 regulations. It underscores the need for clarity and consistency in the application of rules to maintain the integrity of the sport.

Ben Sulayem's tenure has been marked by various controversies, including a recent compliance inquiry into Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie over allegations of a conflict of interest. The inquiry, subsequently withdrawn, raised concerns about the FIA's handling of internal matters and its relationship with key stakeholders in the sport. Recently he was reported to have allegedly told reigning world champion Max Verstappen to publicly support Christian Horner in the midst of the ongoing controversy among the RedBull brass.

 

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season

 

With several senior figures resigning from the FIA in recent months and ongoing scrutiny of Ben Sulayem's leadership, the organisation faces mounting pressure to address transparency and governance issues. As the ethics committee conducts its investigation, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for the future of motorsport governance and the credibility of the FIA.

# FIA# Formula 1# Ben Sulayem# FIA President# Motorsport# Cars# car
