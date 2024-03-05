FIA President Under Investigation For Alleged Interference In F1 Race Result

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), finds himself embroiled in controversy as reports emerge of his alleged interference in a Formula 1 race result. According to a report seen by BBC Sport, a whistleblower has accused Ben Sulayem of attempting to overturn a penalty given to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso during the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The incident revolves around a 10-second penalty initially imposed on Alonso for work done on his car while he was serving a previous five-second penalty. The report alleges that Ben Sulayem contacted Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the FIA's vice president for sport for the Middle East and North Africa, in an attempt to sway the stewards into rescinding Alonso's penalty.

While Ben Sulayem and the FIA have remained silent on the matter, the ethics committee is reportedly investigating the allegations. The investigation comes amidst a series of controversies surrounding Ben Sulayem's presidency since his election in December 2021.

The Alonso penalty incident, which dropped him from third to fourth place before being reversed, sheds light on the challenges faced by FIA stewards in interpreting and enforcing F1 regulations. It underscores the need for clarity and consistency in the application of rules to maintain the integrity of the sport.

Ben Sulayem's tenure has been marked by various controversies, including a recent compliance inquiry into Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie over allegations of a conflict of interest. The inquiry, subsequently withdrawn, raised concerns about the FIA's handling of internal matters and its relationship with key stakeholders in the sport. Recently he was reported to have allegedly told reigning world champion Max Verstappen to publicly support Christian Horner in the midst of the ongoing controversy among the RedBull brass.

With several senior figures resigning from the FIA in recent months and ongoing scrutiny of Ben Sulayem's leadership, the organisation faces mounting pressure to address transparency and governance issues. As the ethics committee conducts its investigation, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for the future of motorsport governance and the credibility of the FIA.