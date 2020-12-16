Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad

The company's factory in Ranjangaon, Pune has been the manufacturing hub for FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) today announced that it will invest $150 million to set up a new Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad. FCA ICT India, FCA's new innovation and technology development facility is the company's largest Digital Hub outside of North America and EMEA. FCA ICT India will create nearly 1,000 new cutting-edge technology jobs by the end of 2021 and has plans to increase hiring over the next two to three years.

The Global Digital Hub will focus on building strategic competencies in niche technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies, among others.

Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India. “FCA ICT India will be our technology backbone that will not only help us develop products for future mobility but will also sharpen our efforts to enhance customer-centricity. This is a significant step forward in realizing our vision to make our Indian operations more capable to develop digitally-driven products and technologies locally for India and also for the world.”

The Global Digital Hub will help in improving vehicle technologies

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA's decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad. The Global Digital Hub will also expand FCA's relationships with several ecosystem partners, including strategic partners, start-ups, digital accelerators and universities. Karim Lalani, Director and Head of FCA ICT India

FCA has a major presence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and now with the Global Digital Hub, the company expands its presence in Telangana. Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, FCA, North America and Asia Pacific. “One of the key objectives of FCA ICT India is to digitalize every aspect of FCA's automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies. We are fostering a strong, global culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to promote agility at scale, and drive customer-centricity.”



