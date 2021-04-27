Roland Bouchara Appointed CEO, Managing Director, Stellantis India & Asia Pacific

Roland Bouchara, has been appointed to the role of CEO & Managing Director for Stellantis in India with full responsibility for the Jeep and Citroen coupled with the Group's manufacturing operations. Since 2017, Roland has led the Citroen India operations in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the brand. He has a strong and diverse experience in international automotive & consulting businesses. Prior to joining Groupe PSA in 2017, Roland held several key leadership positions at Renault including, Managing Director UK, Head of Europe NSCs (Germany, UK, Spain & Italy) and SVP Sales & Marketing for Asia Pacific and China.

Partha Datta, who has been the President and Managing Director, FCA India, since 2019 assumes responsibility for Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D) operations across the India & Asia Pacific Region.

Partha joined FCA in 1999 as an engineer. Over the past twenty years, he has worked in senior leadership positions across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration. During his tenure at FCA, Partha was also the Director of Technical Centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the Head of Product Engineering in China.

Carl Smiley, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, announced the appointments today. Both Roland and Partha assume their new roles effective immediately.

