New Cars and Bikes in India
search

UK Seeks Right Result For Stellantis' Vauxhall Factory As Decision Looms

PSA has merged with Fiat's parent company to form Stellantis and the government brought forward a ban on the sale of new combustion-engine only cars.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Boris Johnson's administration was keen to secure further investment at the northern English factory expand View Photos
Boris Johnson's administration was keen to secure further investment at the northern English factory

Britain's business minister said the government is working to get the right result for the Vauxhall car factory as owner Stellantis decides in the next few weeks whether to keep the site open. Peugeot-maker PSA said in 2019 it wanted to keep open its northern England Ellesmere Port plant by building the new Vauxhall / Opel Astra there, but that would depend on the outcome of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Also Read: FCA And PSA Merger Officially Complete; Stellantis Appoints Carlos Taveras As Its New CEO​

mm1sgu8g

Firm's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the automaker was weighing whether to build electric cars in Britain

Since then London and Brussels have agreed a tariff-free deal dependent on local content levels, PSA has merged with Fiat's parent company to form Stellantis and the government brought forward a ban on the sale of new combustion-engine only cars.

On Tuesday, the firm's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the automaker was weighing whether to build electric cars in Britain and called on Boris Johnson's administration to show "willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry."

Newsbeep

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that Boris Johnson's administration was keen to secure further investment at the northern English factory, which made 62,000 cars in 2019.

0 Comments

"I will do everything I can, with the Prime Minister's backing and the government's backing, to make sure that we get the right result for Ellesmere Port," he said.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia
Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.73 Lakh
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.73 Lakh
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Citroen To Launch One New Model In India Every Year
Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Swift Surpasses 23 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities