Fiat To Electrify 60 Percent Of Its Cars By 2021

Fiat has been lagging behind in its electrification efforts and also been forced by the European Unions Emission requirements to buy emission credits.

The Fiat 500 EV is already coming in 2021 expand View Photos
The Fiat 500 EV is already coming in 2021

Highlights

  • FCA believes 60 per cent of its fleet will be electric by 2021
  • Fiat will be mostly using hybrid vehicles
  • It also has to catch up in Europe thanks to EU's new emission norms
Tech News

The automobile industry is changing dramatically for the first time in a century. Volkswagen has already announced that it is stopping all motorsports activities to focus on electrification efforts before this Honda also announced in September that it was going to be focusing on electrification and sustainability which perpetuated its exit from F1. Now, Fiat has joined the bandwagon and its head for EMEA has said that 60 per cent of its vehicles will be electrified by the end of 2021. This includes the Fiat, Lancia and Abarth brands. 

8mba3dps

FCA believes 60% of its fleet will be electrified 

Fiat's approach is a different one, however. Its electrification efforts amount to multiple new hybrid models, unlike the traditional plug-in electric models. It already makes a hybrid version of 500, the Panda and the Lancia Y. It also has a couple of cars incoming — 500X and Tipo, apart from this, there is also a new Fiat 500 electric and Fiat E-Ducato coming in. 

Fiat feels that adding more hybrids and plug-in cars are a necessity for it in Europe. It has also been forced to make this move as it has been lagging behind in its electrification efforts and also been forced by the European Union's Emission requirements to buy emission credits. 

3c2p4o5g

Tesla is the FCA's partner in the EU for emission compliance 

For this, it has partnered with the big daddy of all-electric cars - Tesla - the world's highest-valued automotive company for complying with the CO2 emission for the EU. It is also highly dependent on Tesla's ability to scale up its operations and production in the EU. 

