First Ever KTM RC Cup Concludes At MMRT Chennai

The racing programme witnessed participation of riders from across eight cities.
authorBy carandbike Team
27-Mar-23 02:30 PM IST
  • The Participants were trained by -MotoGP racer Jeremy McWilliams & 7-time INMRC championship winning Emmanuel Jebaraj.
  • Navaneeth Kumar, Amarnath Menon, Allwin Xavier won the first KTM RC CUP finale at Chennai’s iconic MMRT
  • India’s top auto media also got to race on the KTM RC 390 at MMRT in a friendly race.

The first-ever KTM RC CUP customer racing program has concluded at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Chennai. By far the largest racing championship ever in India, the KTM RC CUP saw the best of racing talent from 8 different cities battle it out for the top honours. 

Twenty-five-year-old Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry took the overall win beating Amarnath Menon from Kozhikode who took the 2nd place and Allwin Xavier from Thrissur who took 3rd position respectively. All three winners are up for a triple treat in Austria, the homeland of KTM. They get to experience a Track Day with Jeremy McWilliams; watch a MotoGP race at the Redbull ring in Austria and visit the prestigious KTM Motohall. 

Speaking on the occasion, Jeremy McWilliams, Race Director - KTM RC CUP, said, “I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of this race weekend. The feedback from the racers and their progression in the past three days has been truly outstanding. I am particularly pleased to see how the racers have internalised the advice I have offered and then delivered on track. Jeba and his team have worked hard to up the standards and got a good base setting for the racers now. The KTM Race Cup is delivering exactly what it set out to do and I am already looking forward to season 2.” 

 

Also Read: KTM Will Build Its Twin-Cylinder Motorcycles In India: Stefan Pierer

 

KTM had announced its customer racing program, KTM RC CUP, in Dec 2022 with an intent to democratise racing in India. Over the last 3 months, KTM experts have travelled the length and breadth of India to find and train KTM owners who have a passion for racing through its Racing Academy and shortlist the top 80 racers based on their lap timings. These top 80 racers were then mentored by the ex-MotoGP racer Jeremy McWilliams & 7-time INMRC championship winning Emmanuel Jebaraj. 

