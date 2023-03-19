  • Home
KTM Will Build Its Twin-Cylinder Motorcycles In India: Stefan Pierre

KTM will likely start production of the motorcycles in India sometime over the next two years.
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
19-Mar-23 04:56 PM IST
KTM Factory.jpg
Highlights
  • KTM's plans include the development and local production of a 690 cc bike in India
  • The brand also plans to produce the 790 Duke locally in India
  • KTM’s still maintains a strong partnership with Bajaj

Since its entry into the Indian market, KTM has largely focused on manufacturing single-cylinder models. However, that is all set to change as KTM CEO, Stefan Pierer has confirmed that the brand currently has plans to manufacture its twin-cylinder motorcycles in India. The motorcycles will likely start production in India sometime over the next two years.

KTM CEO, Stefan Pierer has confirmed that the brand currently has plans to manufacture its twin-cylinder motorcycles in India

The KTM brand had earlier confirmed that it had axed its plans to launch the 490 cc Duke in India stating that it did not make sense for the Indian markets. Its latest plans seem to include the development and local production of a 690 cc bike in India, which will be a slightly toned-down version of the 790 Duke. Pierer also stated that the brand plans to produce the 790 Duke locally in India, which is good news for KTM enthusiasts as this could lead to a significant decrease in the motorcycle’s price. It was also revealed that discussions regarding the supply chain are already underway and that it plans to start production of the 790 Duke as soon as it is established.

KTM plans to produce the 790 Duke locally

Pierer also stated that the units produced in India could be exported to nearby markets like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Australia depending on factors like price sensitivity and geographical proximity. The KTM brand recently sold its one-millionth product in India, following which Pierer visited the country to celebrate the milestone. He also stated that KTM’s partnership with Bajaj is still going strong despite the Indian manufacturer’s now-close association with Triumph. 

Units produced in India could be exported to other countries depending on price sensitivity and geographical proximity

He also confirmed that a fully-faired RC890 was in the works and that it will most likely be globally launched in one and a half years as a 2025 model. It is also possible that the brand will use the motorcycle to compete in SuperSports events after carefully evaluating its capabilities.

