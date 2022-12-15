  • Home
For World Cup 2022, Qatar Police Adds This Rs. 3 Crore Super SUV To Its Security Force

Lamborghini Urus super SUV dressed in a distinctive white livery with red and blue stripes is being utilised by the Tournament Security Force.
Exotic cars are nothing new to the Qatari police force, and the latest to join is a $230,000 Lamborghini Urus super SUV, dressed in a distinctive white livery with red and blue stripes, being utilised by the Tournament Security Force for the current 2022 FIFA World Cup. At present, the Qatar Police boasts a massive fleet of Porsche Panameras and Cayennes, and even a Lamborghini Gallardo in its security fleet and the new Urus just adds much more charisma to the convoy. 

However, Qatar isn't the only country that has added a Lamborghini Urus to its police force. Back in March, the Dubai police department boosted its enormous fleet of exotic police cars by adding a Urus, which, together with the G-Wagen, maybe the most practical police car in the dazzling line-up. Dubai's famed police fleet comprises everything from extremely stylish Ferraris to ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce and even Bentleys.

The Lamborghini Urus just received a mid-cycle facelift, resulting in a two-variant line-up that comprises an entry-level Urus S and a track-focused urus Performante on top. Both models are powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 with 666 bhp. The Urus Performante has a top speed of 306 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. 

