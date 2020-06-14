New Cars and Bikes in India

Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV

Former Indian cricketer & actor, Ajay Jadeja, recently purchased the all-new Kia Carnival luxury MPV. He received delivery of the MPV at his residence in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Cricketer-Actor Ajay Jadeja with the Kia Team taking delivery of the Carnival MPV

Highlights

  • Ajay Jadeja became the first Indian celebrity to purchase Kia Carnival
  • He received the Carnival premium MPV delivered at his home in Udaipur
  • Kia Carnival was launched in India at Auto Expo 2020

Former Indian cricketer, Ajay Jadeja, has become the proud owner of the Kia Carnival MPV. The Kia Carnival is the flagship product of the South Korean car manufacturer, which was launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The former Indian right-handed batsmen received the delivery of his latest possession at his residence in Udaipur, Rajasthan amid the lockdown, as seen in the image. The retired cricketer took delivery of the white coloured top-end Limousine variant of the Kia Carnival, which costs ₹ 33.95 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: 2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh

Kia

Kia Cars

Seltos

Carnival

r11q1ukg

Cricketer Ajay Jadeja received the delivery of Kia Carnival MPV at his residence

The Carnival is Kia's second offering in the country after the Seltos. Kia Motors India launched the premium MPV in India earlier this year at a starting price of ₹ 24.95 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The MPV is offered as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. The company offers the MPV in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine along with seven, eight or nine-seater configurations.

The Kia Carnival MPV comes loaded with several premium features such as LED headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps and taillights, dual electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, laptop charging point, powered tailgate, one-touch powered sliding doors and dual-zone climate control, 10.1-inch entertainment screen for the rear passengers, UVO connected technology and much more.

Also Read: Kia Motors To Invest $54 Million In Andhra Pradesh Plant

73te9l8c

The Kia Carnival MPV was launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo 

Mechanically, the Kia Carnival MPV comes powered by a 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine which is a BS6 compliant unit. The engine is capable of making 197 bhp against the peak torque of 440 Nm. The oil burner comes paired with an 8-speed Sportmatic transmission sending power to the front wheels. The premium offering from Kia Motors takes on several rivals such as the Toyota Innova Crysta and even the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

0 Comments

Image Source: Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kia Seltos with Immediate Rivals

Kia Seltos
Kia
Seltos

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
23%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Kia Cars

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival
₹ 24.95 - 33.95 Lakh *
x
Mahindra Says Roxor SUV Does Not Violate FCA’s Registered Trademarks
Mahindra Says Roxor SUV Does Not Violate FCA’s Registered Trademarks
Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture
Tata Motors Purchases 50% Share Of Jayem Automotives In JTSV Joint Venture
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Introduces Special Buying Offers For Covid-19 Warriors
Mahindra Introduces Special Buying Offers For Covid-19 Warriors
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities