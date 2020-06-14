Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV

Former Indian cricketer, Ajay Jadeja, has become the proud owner of the Kia Carnival MPV. The Kia Carnival is the flagship product of the South Korean car manufacturer, which was launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The former Indian right-handed batsmen received the delivery of his latest possession at his residence in Udaipur, Rajasthan amid the lockdown, as seen in the image. The retired cricketer took delivery of the white coloured top-end Limousine variant of the Kia Carnival, which costs ₹ 33.95 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: 2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh

Cricketer Ajay Jadeja received the delivery of Kia Carnival MPV at his residence

The Carnival is Kia's second offering in the country after the Seltos. Kia Motors India launched the premium MPV in India earlier this year at a starting price of ₹ 24.95 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The MPV is offered as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. The company offers the MPV in three variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine along with seven, eight or nine-seater configurations.

The Kia Carnival MPV comes loaded with several premium features such as LED headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps and taillights, dual electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, laptop charging point, powered tailgate, one-touch powered sliding doors and dual-zone climate control, 10.1-inch entertainment screen for the rear passengers, UVO connected technology and much more.

Also Read: Kia Motors To Invest $54 Million In Andhra Pradesh Plant

The Kia Carnival MPV was launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo

Mechanically, the Kia Carnival MPV comes powered by a 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine which is a BS6 compliant unit. The engine is capable of making 197 bhp against the peak torque of 440 Nm. The oil burner comes paired with an 8-speed Sportmatic transmission sending power to the front wheels. The premium offering from Kia Motors takes on several rivals such as the Toyota Innova Crysta and even the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Image Source: Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.