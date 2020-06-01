New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh

The 2020 Kia Seltos gets 10 new features on the top variants, while the company has made premium features available on the lower variants of the compact SUV.

| Updated:
The 2020 Kia Seltos now comes in 16 variants with the 1.4 T-GDi GTK & GTX 7DCT discontinued

Highlights

  • The 2020 Kia Seltos now gets a orange & white shade with a sunroof
  • The Seltos now comes with UVO connected features and more equipment
  • Prices on the 2020 Kia Seltos remain unchanged across all the variants

Kia Motors India has introduced the 2020 Seltos in the country and it now is more feature-packed than before. The 2020 Kia Seltos is priced from ₹ 9.89 lakh, going up to ₹ 17.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), and remain the same as the older model despite the new equipment on board. The new model comes with 10 new features that enhance the safety, convenience, connectivity and design of the SUV, according to the company. Furthermore, the automaker has added more equipment on the lower variants of the Seltos, adding to the value quotient of the model. Kia also announced that the company is responding to market research and feedback and the Smartstream petrol 1.4-litre T-GDi GTK and the GTX 7-speed DCT variants have now been discontinued from the line-up.

Also Read: 2020 Kia Seltos SUV To Get New Features Confirms Leaked Document

Kia Seltos

9.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Commenting on the updated Seltos, Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, "With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India's favourite SUV even more attractive with new features and options. The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled. The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers' desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India."

trvjbaps

The UVO smartwatch app was first introduced on the Kia Carnival. The Hello Kia voice command promises a distraction-free drive

As part of the 10 new updates, the 2020 Kia Seltos now comes with Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) as standard across all variants, which automatically switches on the blinking rear light when a sudden brake is applied over 55 kmph. There are eight additional features on the HTX, HTX+ and GTX, GTX+ variants of the Seltos under the UVO connected tech. This includes the voice assist wake up command - Hello Kia, smartwatch app connectivity, UVO LITE - control air purifier, voice assist Indian Holiday info, voice assist cricket score. The car also gets a deco panel silver garnish around the automatic climate control system on the dashboard.

Also Read: Kia India Begins Home Delivery Of Cars During Lockdown

In addition to that, the 2020 Kia Seltos HTX+ and GTX+ trims now come with a dual-tone option and a sunroof, while there is a new dual-tone orange/white colour scheme available for these variants. All automatic variants of the SUV now get Smart-Key remote engine start.

Meanwhile, the lower HTX and GTX variants of the Kia Seltos now get a sunroof with an LED room lamp, metal scuff plates, and a dual muffler design. The leatherette gear knob is now available from the HTK variant onwards, while printed dashboard garnish can be found the HTK+ trim as well. The GTX and GTX+ trims now come with black leatherette interior. Lastly, the 2020 Seltos gets the front tray and rear USB chargers as standard across all variants.

nu6lik6g

The ESS system automatically switches on the blinking rear light when a sudden brake is applied over 55 kmph

The engine options remain the same on the 2020 Kia Seltos that comprises the Smartstream family of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines, along with the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel mill. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, IVT, and a 7DCT.

Kia Motors India recently resumed operations amidst the lockdown, while it's already accepting bookings for the Seltos and Carnival via its digital sales platform. The company has started deliveries of its cars in select locations across the country. The company recently announced an investment of ₹ 408 crore at the Anantapur facility, as it gears up to launch the Sonet subcompact SUV later this year in the country.

Compare Kia Seltos with Immediate Rivals

Kia Seltos
Kia
Seltos

