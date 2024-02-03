Formula 1 Renews Japanese Grand Prix Till 2029
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 3, 2024
Formula 1 has inked a five-year contract extension with Honda, ensuring that the iconic Japanese Grand Prix will continue at Suzuka until at least 2029. The extension comes as a relief for drivers and fans who were concerned about the series moving away from its classic venues.
Before this agreement, the Suzuka event was among the few without a guaranteed place on the calendar beyond the current season. The new contract, though not as lengthy as some recent deals, brings stability by extending Suzuka's presence, with the track's previous arrangement lasting three seasons.
While there were speculations about the future of the Japanese Grand Prix, an extended deal was anticipated, particularly considering Honda's commitment to being Aston Martin's power unit partner from 2026 onward. Suzuka's efforts in upgrades and successful fan events further solidified its position.
The contract extension also diminishes the likelihood of a proposed street event in Osaka materialising. Osaka had considered hosting a second Japanese event, but the proximity of the two locations and the busy F1 calendar make the prospect less feasible. Suzuka's agreement strengthens its position against potential competition.
Scheduled in April this year, the Japanese Grand Prix's favourable slot between Australia and China optimises freight logistics. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed delight about Suzuka's continued presence, emphasising its significance in the sport's history. Honda Mobilityland president Tsuyoshi Saito highlighted their commitment to creating a sustainable future and fostering the love for Suzuka among global fans, contributing to motorsports culture and industrial development.
