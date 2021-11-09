GAC Aion LX Plus To Launch In China, Touts 1000 Km Range & 80% Charge In 8 Mins

GAC Aion LX Plus is about to launch in China which claims to deliver 1000 kilometers of range. The Aion LX Plus is the top-of-the-line model which is finally being processed through China's Ministry Of Industry and Information Technology which means it is going to be available soon in China. Aion is the zero-emissions brand of Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC).

Recently, at the Shanghai auto show, GAC showcased the GAC Aion V Plus which featured a fast-charging system that could do 0-80 percent in eight minutes and 30-80 percent in just five minutes. This was its 6c charge multiplier. But now Aion has improved this even further with a 480 kW fast charger which has so far been installed in Guangzhou.

GAC Aion V

The LX Plus 144.4 kWh battery pack enables the 1,008 km range. Interestingly, GAC has figured out a way to squeeze more range from the same size battery which was there on the original LX. GAC has a unique silicon sponge technology that enables higher density while reducing the battery size by 20 percent and overall weight by 14 percent.

The original Aion LX had a range of 650 km which means there is an increase of 358 km in a battery that's the same size. More details around this car will be announced on November 19 which is next week at the Guangzhou Auto Show.