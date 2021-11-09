GAC Aion LX Plus To Launch In China, Touts 1000 Km Range & 80% Charge In 8 Mins

  • Home
Aion has improved this even further with a 480 kW fast charger which has so far been installed in Guangzhou.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
09-Nov-21 06:00 PM IST
Highlights
  • GAC Aion LX Plus could be launching as soon as November 19
  • It promises 1,008 kms of range and 80 percent charge in 8 minutes
  • But the range has been defined by the Chinese metric not the EPA rating

GAC Aion LX Plus is about to launch in China which claims to deliver 1000 kilometers of range. The Aion LX Plus is the top-of-the-line model which is finally being processed through China's Ministry Of Industry and Information Technology which means it is going to be available soon in China. Aion is the zero-emissions brand of Guangzhou Automobile Corporation (GAC). 

Recently, at the Shanghai auto show, GAC showcased the GAC Aion V Plus which featured a fast-charging system that could do 0-80 percent in eight minutes and 30-80 percent in just five minutes. This was its 6c charge multiplier. But now Aion has improved this even further with a 480 kW fast charger which has so far been installed in Guangzhou. 

GAC Aion V

The LX Plus 144.4 kWh battery pack enables the 1,008 km range. Interestingly, GAC has figured out a way to squeeze more range from the same size battery which was there on the original LX. GAC has a unique silicon sponge technology that enables higher density while reducing the battery size by 20 percent and overall weight by 14 percent. 

The original Aion LX had a range of 650 km which means there is an increase of 358 km in a battery that's the same size. More details around this car will be announced on November 19 which is next week at the Guangzhou Auto Show. 

