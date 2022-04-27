  • Home
  • News
  • Geely, Renault Formally Agree On Cooperation In South Korea

Geely, Renault Formally Agree On Cooperation In South Korea

The new vehicles, based on Geely's compact vehicle architecture as well as its hybrid powertrain and other technologies, will be produced at the Renault-Samsung facility in Busan with production forecast to begin in 2024.
authorBy Carandbike Team
28-Apr-22 01:14 AM IST
Geely, Renault Formally Agree On Cooperation In South Korea banner

Geely, Renau

China's Geely Holding and France's Renault have formally agreed a deal to jointly design and produce electric hybrid and gasoline-fueled vehicles in South Korea for sale there, as well as for export, according to a joint statement by the two automotive groups.

The new vehicles, based on Geely's compact vehicle architecture as well as its hybrid powertrain and other technologies, will be produced at the Renault-Samsung facility in Busan with production forecast to begin in 2024.

“This collaboration marks a further step in efforts by the two automobile groups in producing low-emission models, as well as increasing their penetration in the Asian HEV markets,” the statement said.

renault logo

The JV deal will allow Renault's struggling South Korean unit to strengthen its product lineup and expand its market.

HEV refers to gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle technology.

For Renault, the joint venture deal, in the works since last year, will allow its struggling South Korean unit to strengthen its product lineup and expand its market.

Renault has been making and selling cars in South Korea for over two decades via a local brand with a Samsung Group unit.

Reuters reported last month that Geely and Renault were set to announce a deal to jointly produce Geely's hybrid vehicles in South Korea, looking at possibly exporting cars duty-free to the United States.

lt Formally Agree On Cooperation In South Korea

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
As Carmakers Unveil New EVs, France Ups Subsidies For Poorer Buyers
As Carmakers Unveil New EVs, France Ups Subsidies For Poorer Buyers
4 days ago
As Carmakers Unveil New EVs, France Ups Subsidies For Poorer Buyers
As Carmakers Unveil New EVs, France Ups Subsidies For Poorer Buyers
5 days ago
Renault Arkana Coupe SUV Spotted Undisguised In India
Renault Arkana Coupe SUV Spotted Undisguised In India
3 months ago
Renault: Expects Higher Production Of Semi-Conductors In Second Half Of This Year
Renault: Expects Higher Production Of Semi-Conductors In Second Half Of This Year
3 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Renault Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?