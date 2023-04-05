Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Revealed In New York

The Koreans seem to have smashed it out of the park once again. The Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept, a four-seater crossover, has emerged from the shadows, and it's been making quite a splash. The concept car, inspired by last year's X Speedium Coupe Concept, was unveiled at the illustrious Genesis House oasis in New York City. It merges the dynamic elements of the X Speedium with the present GV80, resulting in a captivating design that previews Genesis' future endeavours.

The front section of the GV80 Coupe Concept is an impressive feat of design. Smaller LED headlamps with multi-lens array technology, black shrouded muscular air intakes, and an updated roof line are just some of the changes that distinguish it from the current GV80. Furthermore, horizontal LED lights on the front quarter panels, along with a significantly lowered ride height, help complete the look.

The star of the show, however, is undoubtedly the rear end. A full-width LED light, a trunk-mounted lip spoiler, and a modest spoiler reaching out from the top, as well as the dazzling Magma orange hue, combine to form a visually stunning package.

The interior of the GV80 Coupe Concept is equally impressive. The SUV has been transformed into a four-seater, with four bucket seats and painted carbon fibre backrests in the same orange as the exterior. The cabin is adorned in black Nappa and suede leather with orange piping and carbon fibre accents, while a new three-spoke steering wheel and a massive strut bar behind the second-row bucket seats have also been added.

During the concept's unveiling, Genesis Group Chief Creative Officer, formerly of Bentley, Luc Donckerwolke commented, "We have added more lifestyle-oriented vehicles to our range during the last seven years, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs." He added that "We are now pushing the boundaries with more emotive vehicles that enhance Genesis' performance and dynamic qualities," and that the GV80 Coupe Concept "highlights the Genesis brand's duality by exhibiting the combative attitude that dwells inside the athletic and elegance limits of Genesis' design philosophy."

The GV80 Concept will be making its public appearance at the upcoming New York Auto Show. As for the production vehicle, it is scheduled for a release sometime in 2024.