Genesis GV90 EV Unveiled: Gets Coach Doors, Roof Airbag
- First full-size, three-row SUV from Genesis
- Gets a 123.5kWh battery, the largest yet in a Hyundai Motor Group model
- Dual-motor AWD setup produces 657 bhp and 800 Nm
Genesis has unveiled the GV90 EV, the brand's first full-size flagship SUV and its biggest model yet. The production SUV is based on the Neolun concept shown in 2024 and brings several of the concept's ideas into the production model, including a new take on rear-hinged coach-style doors in the range-topping Neolun variant.
Also Read: Fifth-Gen Hyundai Tucson SUV Revealed
The GV90 measures 5,285mm in length, 2,030mm in width, 1,825mm in height, and sits on a 3,245mm wheelbase. The standard model rides on 22-inch wheels, while the Neolun gets 24-inch wheels as standard.
Genesis GV90 EV: Exterior
The design takes a fairly restrained approach for such a large SUV. Genesis says the shape draws inspiration from the traditional Korean “moon jar” pottery, with a smooth body and relatively few unnecessary lines. At the front, the GV90 gets a large clamshell bonnet and slim Two-Line LED lighting extending across the fascia. The lighting units use a Micro Lens Array setup, while the lower bumper features a patterned grille.
The side profile is dominated by large, sculpted fenders. At the rear, Genesis has kept things clean, with flush-mounted tail-lamps and lettering. The brand has also done away with a rear spoiler altogether.
Genesis GV90 EV: Coach-Style Doors
The GV90 Neolun gets one of the most interesting features of the lineup: the Neolun Arch Gate. It uses hidden B-pillars and independently opening and closing coach-style doors, allowing the front and rear doors to open together and create a wider opening for passengers.
Also Read: Hyundai To Launch Made-In-India Genesis Luxury Car In 2027
Genesis has developed a dual-motion hinge for the rear doors so they can first move slightly outward before swinging open. Despite removing the visible B-pillar, the company says the body structure has been reinforced with high-strength steel beams and an internal roll-cage structure to maintain crash protection. The standard GV90, meanwhile, gets conventional doors.
Genesis GV90 EV: Interior
Genesis says that it has treated the GV90's cabin more like a lounge than a conventional SUV interior. The dashboard has a layered design with a large central display, while traditional-looking controls have been kept to a minimum.
The star of the cabin is a 23.6-inch OLED Cinematic Display that doubles up as the instrument cluster, navigation and media functions. When parked, the screen can rise by 90mm to create a 24.6-inch display for watching content. Additionally, there's also a 25-inch head-up display. The Neolun variant gets another feature which we are used to seeing on concept vehicles: its front seats can rotate 180 degrees while the SUV is stationary, creating a face-to-face seating arrangement.
Genesis GV90 EV: Battery And Performance
The GV90 is built on a dedicated eMP platform developed for Genesis' flagship models and packs a 123.5 kWh battery, the largest yet on a Hyundai Group model. The dual-motor setup churns out a combined 657 bhp and 800Nm, with 321 bhp and 350 Nm coming from the front motor and 335 bhp and 450 Nm from the rear. Genesis says the seven-seat GV90 can cover 500 km on a single charge. Using a 350kW DC charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes.
The GV90 also gets dual electronic limited-slip differentials, which control torque distribution between the front and rear axles. A multi-chamber air suspension system adjusts the ride height and damping depending on road conditions, while rear-wheel steering allows the rear wheels to turn by up to five degrees.
Genesis GV90 EV: Additional Features
Genesis has packed the SUV with features aimed at making the cabin quieter and more comfortable. The GV90 gets acoustic glass throughout the vehicle, extensive sound insulation and a range of seat comfort functions.
The seats use 15 individual air cells along with pulse vibration for massage, while a Bang & Olufsen Premier 3D audio system with 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos provides the sound. Other features include Ambient Glow mood lighting, dual wireless charging, Remote Smart Parking Assist 3 and Memory Reversing Assist.
The GV90 comes with 12 airbags, including what Genesis describes as the world's first Roof Airbag. It is designed to deploy across the roof area during a rollover to reduce the risk of occupant ejection and contact with the roof. The SUV also gets an in-cabin monitoring system that checks occupant position and seat-belt use.
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