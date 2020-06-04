New Cars and Bikes in India

Global Automakers Speak Out Against Racism And Injustice

German car makers Porsche and Mercedes-Benz have come out to show solidarity in support of creating an equal society.

| Updated:
3,318  Views
View Photos
Mclaren released its logo with a black background to show its support against racism.

Highlights

  • George Floyd lost his life in America in a case of racial profiling
  • Mercedes-Benz posted a black image on Twitter to show support
  • Formula 1 said it stands with all people in the fight against racism

The unfortunate demise of George Floyd in USA has triggered a wave of protests all over the country and as well as beyond its shares. Many individuals and companies across the world are speaking out against any kind of racism asking for an equal world in every sense. Adding to that list are some of the global automakers who have called out racism.Though, most are still silent on the issue. The ones who have come out and made a statement are German automobile companies Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Leads The Charge In F1 To Speak About The Death Of George Floyd

45rovulg

Formula 1 finally made a statement after racecar driver Lewis Hamilton said the community has been largely silent.

In a statement release on Twitter, sports car manufacturer Porsche said, "We choose the path of empathy and resolve. We stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters. There is no place in our society for racism or injustice. We thrive as one community"


Luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz also made a strong statement by posting a black image on social media with the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.


Formula 1 also finally spoken out after multiple time world champion Lewis Hamilton said that the community had been largely silent about the death of George Floyd in a case of racial profiling. A tweet said," We stand with all those fighting against racism in any form. We stand with you, and all people in the fight against racism. It is an evil that no sport or society is truly immune from. And it is only together we can oppose it and eradicate it. Together we are stronger."


Hamilton's former racing team McLaren also posted an image of their logo with a completely black background to show its support to the cause.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
15%
Planning to buy a used car
32%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 31.72 - 36.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 87.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 27.87 - 29.26 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.36 - 1.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 73.7 Lakh - 8.99 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 84.7 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 52.75 - 57.75 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 68.4 Lakh - 1.1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 75 Lakh *
View More
x
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Select your City
or select from popular cities