Global Automakers Speak Out Against Racism And Injustice

The unfortunate demise of George Floyd in USA has triggered a wave of protests all over the country and as well as beyond its shares. Many individuals and companies across the world are speaking out against any kind of racism asking for an equal world in every sense. Adding to that list are some of the global automakers who have called out racism.Though, most are still silent on the issue. The ones who have come out and made a statement are German automobile companies Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

Formula 1 finally made a statement after racecar driver Lewis Hamilton said the community has been largely silent. In a statement release on Twitter, sports car manufacturer Porsche said, "We choose the path of empathy and resolve. We stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters. There is no place in our society for racism or injustice. We thrive as one community"

We choose the path of empathy and resolve. We stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters. pic.twitter.com/Ws1RXOPCVd — Porsche (@Porsche) June 3, 2020



Luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz also made a strong statement by posting a black image on social media with the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.



Formula 1 also finally spoken out after multiple time world champion Lewis Hamilton said that the community had been largely silent about the death of George Floyd in a case of racial profiling. A tweet said," We stand with all those fighting against racism in any form. We stand with you, and all people in the fight against racism. It is an evil that no sport or society is truly immune from. And it is only together we can oppose it and eradicate it. Together we are stronger."

We stand with all those fighting against racism in any form pic.twitter.com/hAfVG5ci1J — Formula 1 (@F1) June 2, 2020



Hamilton's former racing team McLaren also posted an image of their logo with a completely black background to show its support to the cause.

