Login

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4

Both the assessed cars have secured a 5-star rating in the Green NCAP Test.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The BMW i4 achieved an average score of 96 per cent
  • The MG 4 secured an average score of 95 per cent
  • Both models have achieved a perfect 10/10 score in the clean air index

The latest test ratings for the BMW i4 and MG4 have been published by Green NCAP, an independent program focused on assessing the environmental impact of cars in Europe. Alongside these electric vehicles, evaluations were conducted on other cars in the Large Family and Small Family categories, including the Hyundai Ioniq 6, BYD Dolphin, Smart #3, and the petrol mild hybrid BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Let us take a closer look at the results of the BMWi4 and the MG4.

 

Beginning with the BMW i4 eDrive35, a rear-wheel-drive saloon boasting a maximum power of 282 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, with a declared usable battery capacity of 67 kWh. The clean air index achieved a perfect score of 10/10, while the energy efficiency and greenhouse gas index scored 9.3/10 and 9.5/10, respectively.

 

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Secures Five-Star Rating In Green NCAP Test

 

The BMW i4 achieved an average score of 96 per cent. 

 

During testing, the measured usable battery capacity closely matched the declared value of 67.4 kWh. Charging the vehicle with an 11 kW charging power, the full battery recharge consumed 75.0 kWh from the electricity grid, yielding a commendable grid-to-battery output efficiency of 89.9 per cent. The BMW i4 achieved an impressive average score of 96 per cent, earning all 5 green stars.

 

Moving on to the MG 4 EV, the first pure electric hatchback by SAIC Motor under the British MG marque. The 'Comfort' version delivers a maximum power of 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, with a declared usable battery capacity of 61.7 kWh. Similar to the BMW i4, the MG 4 achieved a clean air index score of 10/10, while the energy efficiency and greenhouse gas index scored 9.2/10 and 9.4/10, respectively. 

 

Also Read: Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1

 

The MG 4 secured an average score of 95 per cent.

 

The measured usable battery capacity surpassed the declared value of 63.2 kWh. Charging the car from a fully depleted state required 70.3 kWh from the electricity grid, resulting in a grid-to-battery output efficiency of 89.9 per cent. With an average score of 95 per cent the MG 4 secured all five green stars.

 

# Green NCAP Test# Green NCAP Europe# Green NCAP Assessment# Green NCAP# BMW i4 eDrive35# MG4
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Jeep Compass, Bank Street, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Jeep Compass
  • 92,418 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 20,717 /month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding
EV Ride-Hailing Service Snap-E Cabs Raises $2.5 Million Funding
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13483 second ago

Snap-E Cabs says the newly raised funds will be allocated towards talent acquisition to support growth. It will also include investing in tech upgrades and introduction of new tech-enabled services and expanding operations into additional geographies.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied Testing In India For The First Time
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8778 second ago

The new-gen sedan seems to have retained the current model’s shape but will have new styling cues taken from the new-gen Swift

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Forays Into South America, Begins Operations In Chile And Colombia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Gogoro will bring its Smartscooters and battery-swapping tech to Latin America, which will be targeted at the thriving last-mile delivery industry in the region

Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
Bharat Mobility Global Expo To Be An Annual Event: Piyush Goyal
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The three-day mega event held in Delhi attracted 800 exhibitors and 1.5 lakh registered visitors.

Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Both Ducati and Lamborghini are brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. In the past, they have collaborated to create customised models through the Special Clienti program.

Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
Petronas Pushing For Formula 1 Return To Malaysia By 2026
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The Sepang International Circuit, host of F1 races until 2017, may see the return of the Grand Prix, with Petronas holding naming rights

Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Multistrada V4 emerged as the top-seller with 10,480 units sold in 2023.

KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options for its entire RC range.

Urban Sphere Partners With Procurabl To Expedite EV Exports From India
Urban Sphere Partners With Procurabl To Expedite EV Exports From India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This collaboration primarily aims to enhance India's position as a key player in manufacturing commercial EVs.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Yamaha NMax 155 Unveiled; May Be Launched In India
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Yamaha NMax 155 Unveiled; May Be Launched In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The NMax 155 is part of Yamaha’s maxi-scooter range sold in global markets and is a sibling to the Aerox 155 sold in India.

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.

Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award
Green NCAP Introduces Life Cycle Assessment Award
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award commends top-rated cars with the least impact on the environment throughout their entire lifespan

BYD Atto 3 Secures Five-Star Rating In Green NCAP Test
BYD Atto 3 Secures Five-Star Rating In Green NCAP Test
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 months ago

The Atto 3 excelled in the Clean Air section of the assessment, earning a perfect score of 10 points

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved