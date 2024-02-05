Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on February 5, 2024
- The BMW i4 achieved an average score of 96 per cent
- The MG 4 secured an average score of 95 per cent
- Both models have achieved a perfect 10/10 score in the clean air index
The latest test ratings for the BMW i4 and MG4 have been published by Green NCAP, an independent program focused on assessing the environmental impact of cars in Europe. Alongside these electric vehicles, evaluations were conducted on other cars in the Large Family and Small Family categories, including the Hyundai Ioniq 6, BYD Dolphin, Smart #3, and the petrol mild hybrid BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Let us take a closer look at the results of the BMWi4 and the MG4.
Beginning with the BMW i4 eDrive35, a rear-wheel-drive saloon boasting a maximum power of 282 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, with a declared usable battery capacity of 67 kWh. The clean air index achieved a perfect score of 10/10, while the energy efficiency and greenhouse gas index scored 9.3/10 and 9.5/10, respectively.
Also Read: BYD Atto 3 Secures Five-Star Rating In Green NCAP Test
The BMW i4 achieved an average score of 96 per cent.
During testing, the measured usable battery capacity closely matched the declared value of 67.4 kWh. Charging the vehicle with an 11 kW charging power, the full battery recharge consumed 75.0 kWh from the electricity grid, yielding a commendable grid-to-battery output efficiency of 89.9 per cent. The BMW i4 achieved an impressive average score of 96 per cent, earning all 5 green stars.
Moving on to the MG 4 EV, the first pure electric hatchback by SAIC Motor under the British MG marque. The 'Comfort' version delivers a maximum power of 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, with a declared usable battery capacity of 61.7 kWh. Similar to the BMW i4, the MG 4 achieved a clean air index score of 10/10, while the energy efficiency and greenhouse gas index scored 9.2/10 and 9.4/10, respectively.
Also Read: Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
The MG 4 secured an average score of 95 per cent.
The measured usable battery capacity surpassed the declared value of 63.2 kWh. Charging the car from a fully depleted state required 70.3 kWh from the electricity grid, resulting in a grid-to-battery output efficiency of 89.9 per cent. With an average score of 95 per cent the MG 4 secured all five green stars.
