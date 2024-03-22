Login
Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV Achieves 5 Stars In Green NCAP Tests

Skoda’s first all-electric SUV, the Enyaq, has scored 96 per cent overall in the tests.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Enyaq earned a perfect 10/10 score in the Clean Air Index due to its zero tailpipe emissions
  • On energy efficiency, it scored 9.4 points out of 10
  • The Enyaq scored 9.6 out of 10 in the greenhouse gas index aspect

The India-bound Skoda Enyaq electric SUV has achieved an impressive five-star rating from the Green NCAP, an independent program dedicated to evaluating the environmental impact of cars across Europe. Recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in India, the Enyaq is set to be launched here later this year. Let us look at the results of Skoda’s first all-electric SUV.

 

 

Scoring an average of 96 per cent, the Enyaq excels on various parameters, as per Green NCAP. It earned a perfect 10/10 score in the Clean Air Index due to its zero tailpipe emissions. On energy efficiency, it scored 9.4 points out of 10. As an all-electric vehicle, the Skoda Enyaq's greenhouse gas emissions are solely tied to its electricity supply. With low energy consumption and Europe's predominantly green electricity grid, it achieves a score of 9.6 points out of 10 in this aspect.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch

 

 

The vehicle tested was the Enyaq 85 in rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive form, pushing out 281 bhp, paired with a 77 kWh battery. It offers a range of up to 510 km on the WLTP cycle. However, GNCAP says that even under demanding conditions such as highway driving or extreme cold, its range remains around 300 km. 

 

Also Read: Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For BMW i4 And MG4

 

During charging, utilising a standard 11 kW setup, the Enyaq indicated efficiency by retaining 89.5 per cent of the grid energy at the battery output. Moreover, Green NCAP says its battery surpasses expectations, delivering over 78 kWh of power during a full discharge, exceeding Skoda's official claim of 77 kWh.

 

The Enyaq is set to be introduced in India as a full import, marking the start of Skoda's all-electric journey in our market. Expect more details on the Enyaq's India launch to be revealed in the coming weeks.

