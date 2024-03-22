Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV Achieves 5 Stars In Green NCAP Tests

The India-bound Skoda Enyaq electric SUV has achieved an impressive five-star rating from the Green NCAP, an independent program dedicated to evaluating the environmental impact of cars across Europe. Recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in India, the Enyaq is set to be launched here later this year. Let us look at the results of Skoda’s first all-electric SUV.

Scoring an average of 96 per cent, the Enyaq excels on various parameters, as per Green NCAP. It earned a perfect 10/10 score in the Clean Air Index due to its zero tailpipe emissions. On energy efficiency, it scored 9.4 points out of 10. As an all-electric vehicle, the Skoda Enyaq's greenhouse gas emissions are solely tied to its electricity supply. With low energy consumption and Europe's predominantly green electricity grid, it achieves a score of 9.6 points out of 10 in this aspect.

The vehicle tested was the Enyaq 85 in rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive form, pushing out 281 bhp, paired with a 77 kWh battery. It offers a range of up to 510 km on the WLTP cycle. However, GNCAP says that even under demanding conditions such as highway driving or extreme cold, its range remains around 300 km.

During charging, utilising a standard 11 kW setup, the Enyaq indicated efficiency by retaining 89.5 per cent of the grid energy at the battery output. Moreover, Green NCAP says its battery surpasses expectations, delivering over 78 kWh of power during a full discharge, exceeding Skoda's official claim of 77 kWh.

The Enyaq is set to be introduced in India as a full import, marking the start of Skoda's all-electric journey in our market. Expect more details on the Enyaq's India launch to be revealed in the coming weeks.