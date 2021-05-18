Harley-Davidson India Offers Discounts On Select Models

Harley-Davidson India is offering significant discounts on select 2020 models such as the Fat Boy 107, Fat Boy 114, Low Rider and the Low Rider S. Of course, all these models are BS6 compliant as well. The Fat Boy 107 gets a discount ranging from ₹ 1.85 lakh to ₹ 2.20 lakh. The prices for the motorcycle start at ₹ 14.49 lakh. Similarly, the Fat Boy 114 gets a discount ranging from ₹ 2.25 lakh to ₹ 2.50 lakh. Prices for the Fat Boy 114 start at ₹ 19.09 lakh.

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Range Prices Revealed

(The 2020 BS6 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S gets a discount of ₹ 1.50 lakh)

Coming to the Low Rider, the motorcycle gets a discount of ₹ 1.25 lakh. Similarly, the Low Rider S gets a discount of ₹ 1.50 lakh. The starting prices for the motorcycles are ₹ 11.25 lakh and ₹ 11.75 lakh respectively. It needs to be noted that these discounts and prices will be offered on a very limited stock.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Announces LiveWire As A Standalone EV Brand

(The 2021 Fat Boy is a part of Harley's model range for India)

Harley-Davidson announced prices of its 2021 motorcycle range for India, under the new partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The company has announced prices for a total of 12 motorcycles. The highlight though is the new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 - the company's first-ever adventure motorcycle. The motorcycle manufacturer also commenced accepting bookings for the upcoming ADV. Meanwhile, the 2021 Harley-Davidson range starts from the Iron 883 priced at ₹ 10.11 lakh, going up to the Road Glide Special priced at ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America Prices Announced For India

(The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is now on sale in India)

Harley-Davidson Pan America is likely to be the second coming for the company. Prices for the big, burly adventure bike start at ₹ 16.90 lakh. The Pan America 1250 is priced at ₹ 16.90 lakh while the Pan America 1250 Special is priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Deliveries for the motorcycle are likely to begin in mid-May or early June.The two models will have different features, the most obvious being the presence of semi-active electronic suspension on the Special, and the unique Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) feature. The colour options are different on both motorcycle variants as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.